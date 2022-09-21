Read full article on original website
Funeral for Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Expected to Draw Thousands
Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker’s funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger’s funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
LOOK: Massive Megalodon Tooth Discovered in Phosphate Mine
The megalodon, an ancient shark potentially capable of growing up to 60 feet in length, remains one of our planet’s most fascinating prehistoric beasts. And while these creatures perished eons ago, we’re still, like the dinosaurs, finding evidence in fossils of their long-ago existence. The most common proof of existence for the megalodon is in its teeth. Recently, one couple discovered a megalodon tooth in a phosphate mine, taking to Reddit to get clarification. Check out the massive shark tooth below.
What Is Birch Water And Is It Good For You?
Birch water can provide a whole range of benefits, even without being directly ingested. Either way, some may even prefer it over other natural drinks.
