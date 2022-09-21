Read full article on original website
Germany predicted lineup vs England - Nations League
Germany's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with England
Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
UEFA・
Defender Reggie Cannon joins lengthy US soccer injury list
Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of a strained left groin strain, the latest in the Americans’ long injured list. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Sergiño Dest started for the U.S., which also had right back Joe Scally on the bench. The U.S. also is missing Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers because of injuries, and coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday it was unclear whether Christian Pulisic will recover from an unspecified injury in time to face the Saudis in Murcia, Spain.
Victor Orta explains 'tough' decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa & hiring Jesse Marsch
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has given insight into Marcelo Bielsa's sacking and the appointment of Jesse Marsch.
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
MLS・
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
Chelsea interested in Monchi for sporting director role
Chelsea are interested in hiring Sevilla's Monchi as their new sporting director.
Gareth Southgate insists he's 'right person' for England job
Gareth Southgate insists he's the 'right person' for the England job.
Harry Redknapp reflects on nearly becoming England manager
Harry Redknapp opens up on his negotiations surrounding the England job.
Lionel Messi scores brace as Argentina win 3-0 against Honduras
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 34 matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras in Miami.
Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'
Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends warning to Barcelona over 'unsustainable' finances
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned Barcelona about their financial practice.
Roberto Mancini: England are one of the best teams in the world
Roberto Mancini speaks glowingly about England ahead of facing them with his Italy side in the UEFA Nations League.
Joao Pedro signs new Watford deal after Newcastle failed in summer transfer bid
Newcastle summer target Joao Pedro has extended his contract with Watford until 2028.
Gareth Southgate willing to stake reputation on Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate believes Harry Maguire still deserves to start for England and is willing to stake his reputation on it.
Man Utd Women ticket sales soar; Club chiefs optimistic about future
Man Utd recorded a 55% rise in season ticket sales for its women’s team before this season had even started, with top club officials optimistic about the club's future.
Javier Tebas responds to PSG president's message to Barcelona
Javier Tebas has responded to Nasser Al-Khelaifi's concerns aimed at Barcelona's finances.
Juventus interested in unlikely Antonio Conte reunion
Juventus will make Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte their top managerial target should they decide to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri in the near future, 90min understands, but completing such a deal will prove tricky.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
