ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Defender Reggie Cannon joins lengthy US soccer injury list

Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of a strained left groin strain, the latest in the Americans’ long injured list. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Sergiño Dest started for the U.S., which also had right back Joe Scally on the bench. The U.S. also is missing Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers because of injuries, and coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday it was unclear whether Christian Pulisic will recover from an unspecified injury in time to face the Saudis in Murcia, Spain.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gravenberch
90min

Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

854
Followers
9K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy