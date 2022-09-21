Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of a strained left groin strain, the latest in the Americans’ long injured list. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Sergiño Dest started for the U.S., which also had right back Joe Scally on the bench. The U.S. also is missing Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen and Cameron Carter-Vickers because of injuries, and coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday it was unclear whether Christian Pulisic will recover from an unspecified injury in time to face the Saudis in Murcia, Spain.

SOCCER ・ 12 MINUTES AGO