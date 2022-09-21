Read full article on original website
Related
idahobusinessreview.com
Congressman Mike Simpson announces veteran fellowship for southern Idaho office
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced in a press release Thursday that his Twin Falls district office will host two-year paid fellowships available to Idaho veterans through the Wounded Warrior Program. Those selected for the fellowship will work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Business Review announces Woman of the Year, recognizes deserving honorees
The evening was colorful, cheerful and inspiring as Idaho Business Review’s 2022 Women of the Year honorees were celebrated with family, co-workers, friends and close connections in their communities throughout Idaho. For its 17th year, the event embraced a theme of color, Color Your World. “Each of these women have an important role she serves day in ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idahoans eligible for student loan relief
The White House released the official tally of the number of Idahoans who will be eligible to receive student loan relief under the one-time federal student loan relief program. Eligible holders of student loan debt will have until Dec. 31 to apply for the relief. The estimated number of Idaho borrowers eligible for up to $10,000 ...
idahobusinessreview.com
5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley
There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idahobusinessreview.com
Koefod takes board leadership role with Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce
Jessica Koefod has been appointed as first founding board member and first board chair for the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce. Koefod serves as a market director for Thrivent Financial. She is also the president and founder of Riverfront Legacy Group. She is a Major in the Washington National Guard and serves as the equal ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Stahl takes leadership position with SelectHealth
SelectHealth has announced that Amy Stahl has been named the new Idaho regional marketing director. In this role, Stahl will be responsible for strategic communications, marketing, media relations and community engagement. Stahl has more than 30 years of experience in journalism, public relations, communications and marketing in higher education, municipal government and health care ...
Comments / 0