Strickland named next Dau Professor of Instrumental Music

Dr. Katy Strickland, an associate professor of music and the director of bands at Northwest Missouri State University, has been named the Department of Fine and Performing Arts’ third Dennis C. Dau Professor of Instrumental Music. Strickland was granted a three-year appointment in the role upon a committee’s recommendation...
First-year, transfer students to present annual theatre showcase with focus on nostalgia, storytelling

First-year students at Northwest Missouri State University will present a portrayal of the time-honored tradition of storytelling in America in the late 19th century when the University stages its 32nd annual Freshman/Transfer Showcase Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. This year’s production features first-year students presenting John Olive’s “The Voice of...
