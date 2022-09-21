ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Full music schedule for Freshgrass Festival 2022

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – Mass MoCa boasts buildings full of curated artwork by visionaries from across the world, all in the frames of a former factory that boasts plenty of outdoor space for live music. This weekend, that space will be put to good use.

The 2022 annual Freshgrass Festival is coming this Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. The festival is spread across four stages, featuring folk music and a wide range of sounds. The festival comes with admission to Mass MoCa’s galleries, giving a full weekend of artistic exploration to anyone who makes the trip. Early-day shows tend to play in the museum courtyard spaces, then move out to the lawn and indoor barn-dance spaces later on.

Tickets are priced at $174 for a 3-day pass for an adult, or $119 for a 3-day pass for a student, and down from there for single-day prices. The festival includes the FreshGrass Awards, with categories for bands, banjo, fiddle and guitar players showing new talent.

The Freshgrass 2022 schedule boasts a full list of live music. The lineup for this year includes:

Friday, Sept. 23

  • 10 a.m.
    • Museum opens
  • 5 p.m.
    • Festival gates open
  • 6 p.m.
    • Freshgrass Commission: The Bluegrass Concertos, feat. Jerry Douglas, Sierra Hull & Corner House
  • 6:15 p.m.
    • Billy Keane at No Depression Stage
  • 7 p.m.
    • Never Come Down at Joe’s Field
  • 7:55 p.m.
    • Miko Marks at Joe’s Field
  • 9:30 p.m.
    • Old Crow Medicine Show at Joe’s Field
  • 10:45 p.m.
    • Trampled by Turtles at No Depression Stage
Saturday, Sept. 24

  • 10:45 a.m.
    • Gates open
  • 11 a.m.
    • Museum opens
    • Freshgrass Awards: Band and Banjo, at Hunter Center
    • Willi Carlile at No Depression Stage
  • 12:30 p.m.
    • California Bluegrass Reunion feat. Darol Anger, John Reischman, Bill Evans, Jim Nunally, Sharon Gilchrist and Chad Manning, at No Depression Stage
  • 1:30 p.m.
    • Willie Watson at Joe’s Field
  • 2 p.m.
    • Alison Brown at Hunter Center
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Misty Blues at No Depression Stage
  • 3:15 p.m.
    • Aoife O’Donovan at Joe’s Field
  • 4:15 p.m.
    • Sierra Ferrell at No Depression Stage
  • 4:45 p.m.
    • Black Legacy Project at Hunter Center
  • 5:15 p.m.
    • Skip Marley at Joe’s Field
  • 6:15 p.m.
    • The Jerry Douglass Band at No Depression Stage
  • 7:15 p.m.
    • The Del McCoury Band at Joe’s Field
  • 9 p.m.
    • Gary Clark Jr. at Joe’s Field
  • 10:30 p.m.
    • The Lil Smokies at No Depression Stage
Sunday, Sept. 25

  • 10:45 a.m.
    • Gates open
  • 11 a.m.
    • Museum opens
    • Freshgrass Awards: Fiddle and guitar, at Hunter Center
    • The House of Songs, feat. Willi Carlisle, Bonnie Montgoery, Shannon Wrst, Billy Keane, Simi Stone and Lisa Bastoni
  • 11:45 a.m.
    • Luca Ciarla at Joe’s Field
  • 12:30 p.m.
    • Sierra Hull at No Depression Stage
  • 1:15 p.m.
    • Thee Sacred Souls at Joe’s Field
  • 2 p.m.
    • Freshscores, feat. Luca Ciarla, The Hawtplates and Mesafa, at Hunter Center
  • 2:15 p.m.
    • Taj Mahal at No Depression Stage
  • 3:15 p.m.
    • YOLA at Joe’s Field
  • 4:45 p.m.
    • Award winners announced at Joe’s Field
  • 5 p.m.
    • Tanya Tucker at Joe’s Field
