Full music schedule for Freshgrass Festival 2022
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – Mass MoCa boasts buildings full of curated artwork by visionaries from across the world, all in the frames of a former factory that boasts plenty of outdoor space for live music. This weekend, that space will be put to good use.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
The 2022 annual Freshgrass Festival is coming this Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. The festival is spread across four stages, featuring folk music and a wide range of sounds. The festival comes with admission to Mass MoCa’s galleries, giving a full weekend of artistic exploration to anyone who makes the trip. Early-day shows tend to play in the museum courtyard spaces, then move out to the lawn and indoor barn-dance spaces later on.
Tickets are priced at $174 for a 3-day pass for an adult, or $119 for a 3-day pass for a student, and down from there for single-day prices. The festival includes the FreshGrass Awards, with categories for bands, banjo, fiddle and guitar players showing new talent.Glens Falls gaming convention back with more games
The Freshgrass 2022 schedule boasts a full list of live music. The lineup for this year includes:
Friday, Sept. 23
- 10 a.m.
- Museum opens
- 5 p.m.
- Festival gates open
- 6 p.m.
- Freshgrass Commission: The Bluegrass Concertos, feat. Jerry Douglas, Sierra Hull & Corner House
- 6:15 p.m.
- Billy Keane at No Depression Stage
- 7 p.m.
- Never Come Down at Joe’s Field
- 7:55 p.m.
- Miko Marks at Joe’s Field
- 9:30 p.m.
- Old Crow Medicine Show at Joe’s Field
- 10:45 p.m.
- Trampled by Turtles at No Depression Stage
Saturday, Sept. 24
- 10:45 a.m.
- Gates open
- 11 a.m.
- Museum opens
- Freshgrass Awards: Band and Banjo, at Hunter Center
- Willi Carlile at No Depression Stage
- 12:30 p.m.
- California Bluegrass Reunion feat. Darol Anger, John Reischman, Bill Evans, Jim Nunally, Sharon Gilchrist and Chad Manning, at No Depression Stage
- 1:30 p.m.
- Willie Watson at Joe’s Field
- 2 p.m.
- Alison Brown at Hunter Center
- 2:30 p.m.
- Misty Blues at No Depression Stage
- 3:15 p.m.
- Aoife O’Donovan at Joe’s Field
- 4:15 p.m.
- Sierra Ferrell at No Depression Stage
- 4:45 p.m.
- Black Legacy Project at Hunter Center
- 5:15 p.m.
- Skip Marley at Joe’s Field
- 6:15 p.m.
- The Jerry Douglass Band at No Depression Stage
- 7:15 p.m.
- The Del McCoury Band at Joe’s Field
- 9 p.m.
- Gary Clark Jr. at Joe’s Field
- 10:30 p.m.
- The Lil Smokies at No Depression Stage
Sunday, Sept. 25
- 10:45 a.m.
- Gates open
- 11 a.m.
- Museum opens
- Freshgrass Awards: Fiddle and guitar, at Hunter Center
- The House of Songs, feat. Willi Carlisle, Bonnie Montgoery, Shannon Wrst, Billy Keane, Simi Stone and Lisa Bastoni
- 11:45 a.m.
- Luca Ciarla at Joe’s Field
- 12:30 p.m.
- Sierra Hull at No Depression Stage
- 1:15 p.m.
- Thee Sacred Souls at Joe’s Field
- 2 p.m.
- Freshscores, feat. Luca Ciarla, The Hawtplates and Mesafa, at Hunter Center
- 2:15 p.m.
- Taj Mahal at No Depression Stage
- 3:15 p.m.
- YOLA at Joe’s Field
- 4:45 p.m.
- Award winners announced at Joe’s Field
- 5 p.m.
- Tanya Tucker at Joe’s Field
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0