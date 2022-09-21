Read full article on original website
Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
Daulton Varsho starting for Arizona Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Varsho is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Varsho for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rojas is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Rojas for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
J.D. Davis sitting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is being replaced at first base by Wilmer Flores versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 325 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with a .729...
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel...
Chris Taylor in left field for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor will man left field after Trayce Thompson was shifted to center and Cody Bellinger was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Thursday 9/22/22
Thursday's main slate gets underway at 6:35 pm ET, giving us eight games to pick through. Which pitchers and stacks should we prioritize?. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups -- we've got you covered!
Wilmer Flores hitting second for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Friday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores will man second base after Thairo Estrada was left on the bench on the road. numberFire's models project Flores to score 17.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
Yankees starting Kyle Higashioka behind the plate on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will catch in New York after Jose Trevino received a break versus Bostons' righty Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Gavin Sheets batting fifth in Chicago's Saturday lineup
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will operate in right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested against right-hander Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 12.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
