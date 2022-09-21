Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
UEFA・
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal return for Vlahovic; Barcelona push for cut-price Griezmann sale
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Dusan Vlahovic, Antoine Griezmann, Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi and more.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
MLS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kylian Mbappe claims he's given more freedom for France than PSG
Kylian Mbappe feels he is afforded more freedom by his national team than by PSG.
Joao Pedro signs new Watford deal after Newcastle failed in summer transfer bid
Newcastle summer target Joao Pedro has extended his contract with Watford until 2028.
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back Chelsea spot after Graham Potter omission
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back his starting spot in Graham Potter's Chelsea.
Javier Tebas responds to PSG president's message to Barcelona
Javier Tebas has responded to Nasser Al-Khelaifi's concerns aimed at Barcelona's finances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
Lionel Messi scores brace as Argentina win 3-0 against Honduras
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 34 matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras in Miami.
Eden Hazard admits frustration at lack of Real Madrid playing time
Eden Hazard has spoken honestly about his lack of playing time at Real Madrid so far this season, with one eye on the World Cup.
Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'
Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Barcelona 'studying' ways to reunite with Lionel Messi
Barcelona want to reunite with Lionel Messi next summer and are looking ways to bring him back to Camp Nou from PSG.
Juventus interested in unlikely Antonio Conte reunion
Juventus will make Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte their top managerial target should they decide to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri in the near future, 90min understands, but completing such a deal will prove tricky.
Liverpool Legends 2-1 Man Utd Legends: Anfield icons come out on top in charity game
Liverpool Legends beat Man Utd Legends 2-1 at Anfield in a charity friendly.
90min
854
Followers
9K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0