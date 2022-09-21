ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

The Children’s Place unveils new reading space in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Children’s Place unveils a new reading space in Baton Rouge at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The local community and government officials gathered Friday evening, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Community Center. They decided to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new reading area, as part of The Children’s Place brand national back-to-school campaign, aiming to uplift and bring joy to families and communities this school year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Military resources fair hosted by Capital Area United Way

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Military service members and veterans will have to opportunity to receive assistance at the Military and Veteran Resource Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is hosting their United4Vets Resource Fair for those who need help with employment, are interested in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

LSP hosting safety events across community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement agencies in our area are all about keeping the community you live in safe and hosting several events in the area. The agency will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. Checks will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana ranks no. 4 in West Nile virus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is seeing a rise in West Nile virus cases. Currently, there are 30 cases. The state has the fourth-highest rate in the country. “The numbers of mosquitoes, unfortunately, are pretty high,” stated East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish Mosquito Abatement Assistant Director Randy Vaeth.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19

Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19 Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) revealed on September 23, 2022, that the state has officially surpassed 18,000 COVID-19 deaths since the state logged its first COVID-19 fatality on March 14, 2020. In its Friday COVID-19 statistics update, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 18,009 deaths.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Beast

Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event

The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair. After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LDH rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Louisiana students

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents and guardians have stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being a requirement for children to attend school. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, it has been announced that the Louisiana Department of Health decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. According to reports, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
LOUISIANA STATE
visitbatonrouge.com

Restaurants Near Southern University

Fall is in the air, which means school is back in session at Southern University. More importantly, it means that football season has begun, and A.W. Mumford Stadium is filled to the brim each home game with fans cheering the Jags (or the opposing team) on. All the fanfare is sure to work up an appetite before or after the game, so make sure to hit up these spots by Southern University to satisfy those game day cravings!
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Bar Foundation Provides Legal Aid to Low Income People

The Louisiana Bar Foundation is an organization of Louisiana attorneys seeking to provide legal aid to people in the state who can’t afford legal representation. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the organization and the work it’s doing. Alan Brackett, president of the non-profit Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy