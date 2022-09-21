Read full article on original website
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
The Children’s Place unveils new reading space in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Children’s Place unveils a new reading space in Baton Rouge at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The local community and government officials gathered Friday evening, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Community Center. They decided to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new reading area, as part of The Children’s Place brand national back-to-school campaign, aiming to uplift and bring joy to families and communities this school year.
Military resources fair hosted by Capital Area United Way
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Military service members and veterans will have to opportunity to receive assistance at the Military and Veteran Resource Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is hosting their United4Vets Resource Fair for those who need help with employment, are interested in...
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ? Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento. The […]
LSP hosting safety events across community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement agencies in our area are all about keeping the community you live in safe and hosting several events in the area. The agency will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. Checks will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana
Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Louisiana ranks no. 4 in West Nile virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is seeing a rise in West Nile virus cases. Currently, there are 30 cases. The state has the fourth-highest rate in the country. “The numbers of mosquitoes, unfortunately, are pretty high,” stated East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish Mosquito Abatement Assistant Director Randy Vaeth.
Missing in Louisiana: How some hold on to hope, utilize all resources to locate loved ones
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – There are nearly 500 missing person cases in Louisiana according to LSU’s database, and some date back to the 1960s. These disappearances leave families in pain as they wonder where their loved ones are and if they’re even alive. BRPROUD looked into...
Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs honoring Gold Star families
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gold Star Monument is where the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a special ceremony on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., a gathering is taking place which the City of Baton Rouge is calling the Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony.
Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19
Louisiana Department of Health Reports that Louisiana Has Surpassed 18,000 Deaths from COVID-19 Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) revealed on September 23, 2022, that the state has officially surpassed 18,000 COVID-19 deaths since the state logged its first COVID-19 fatality on March 14, 2020. In its Friday COVID-19 statistics update, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 18,009 deaths.
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair. After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much...
Mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids behind on reading? Some are pushing back.
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley proposed Thursday that students in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who are not reading on grade level be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade. The plan sparked immediate criticism from local superintendents,...
LDH rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Louisiana students
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents and guardians have stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being a requirement for children to attend school. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, it has been announced that the Louisiana Department of Health decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. According to reports, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
Restaurants Near Southern University
Fall is in the air, which means school is back in session at Southern University. More importantly, it means that football season has begun, and A.W. Mumford Stadium is filled to the brim each home game with fans cheering the Jags (or the opposing team) on. All the fanfare is sure to work up an appetite before or after the game, so make sure to hit up these spots by Southern University to satisfy those game day cravings!
Louisiana Bar Foundation Provides Legal Aid to Low Income People
The Louisiana Bar Foundation is an organization of Louisiana attorneys seeking to provide legal aid to people in the state who can’t afford legal representation. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the organization and the work it’s doing. Alan Brackett, president of the non-profit Louisiana...
