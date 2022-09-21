Read full article on original website
Homeless Man Caught On Camera Throwing Feces
SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, September 21, a homeless man named Cameron Nero was caught on camera throwing feces on a vehicle belonging to the owner of the Blue Dog Beer Tavern located in Sherman Oaks. Fox 11 obtained the original footage and since the video has gone viral. The owner...
Suspects In Beverly Hills Jewelry Store Burglary Arrested
BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, September 21, the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested three suspects connected to a jewelry store burglary that transpired in the region on March 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Beverly Drive for a burglary investigation on March 22 at Luxury Jewels. The incident...
FBI Misled Judge Who Approved Of Raid
BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Times first reported on Thursday, September 22, that the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI managed to mislead a judge who issued a warrant for a raid on a safety deposit business located in Beverly Hills. During the raid officials obtained $86 million in...
