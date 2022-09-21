Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single to cap a ninth-inning uprising that carried the Houston Astros past the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 Saturday night, giving manager Dusty Baker his milestone 100th win of the season. Houston trailed 9-7 before mounting a four-run rally against Orioles closer Félix Bautista (4-4). Kyle Tucker tied it with a two-out RBI double and Gurriel followed with a single, the pivotal salvo in this see-saw duel. On the brink of making up ground in the playoff hunt, the Orioles dropped four games behind Seattle in the chase for the third and final AL wild card. Both teams have 11 games left. Baker joined Hall of Famers Sparky Anderson, Tony La Russa and Whitey Herzog as the only managers in major league history to have 100-win seasons in both leagues.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly kept up his mastery of the San Francisco Giants this season, pitching the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 win Saturday night. The loss ended the Giants’ five-game winning streak. Kelly (13-7) went seven innings and permitted just four hits and two runs to drop his season ERA to 3.13. He struck out six and walked one. He is 3-0 against the Giants this season with a 1.53 ERA in five starts. It’s possible he could pitch against them again next weekend when the teams meet in San Francisco.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
