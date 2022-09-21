BALTIMORE (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single to cap a ninth-inning uprising that carried the Houston Astros past the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 Saturday night, giving manager Dusty Baker his milestone 100th win of the season. Houston trailed 9-7 before mounting a four-run rally against Orioles closer Félix Bautista (4-4). Kyle Tucker tied it with a two-out RBI double and Gurriel followed with a single, the pivotal salvo in this see-saw duel. On the brink of making up ground in the playoff hunt, the Orioles dropped four games behind Seattle in the chase for the third and final AL wild card. Both teams have 11 games left. Baker joined Hall of Famers Sparky Anderson, Tony La Russa and Whitey Herzog as the only managers in major league history to have 100-win seasons in both leagues.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 31 MINUTES AGO