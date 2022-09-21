Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Josh Heupel Earns Signature Win, Vols Down Florida
Tennessee exorcised its demons at Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Vols dominated arch rival Florida in the second half to earn a, 38-33 victory. The win was Tennessee’s second over Florida in the last 18 years and moves the Vols to 4-0 and 1-0 in SEC play. Here’s four...
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Cements Tennessee Legacy With ‘Elite’ Performance Against Florida
Hendon Hooker stood in the north end zone tossing the football with a teammate. Defensive tackle Omari Thomas just forced an Anthony Richardson fumble and the Vols were taking over at their own 13-yard line leading by 10 points early in the fourth quarter. In the biggest college football game...
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel sends message to the rest of college football after Tennessee beat Florida
Josh Heupel looked relieved and excited at the same time after Tennessee knocked off Florida 38-33. The Gators have dominated this series recently; however, Saturday was about Hendon Hooker and the Vols. Tennessee’s quarterback threw for 2 touchdowns and rushed for another while combining for 461 yards in the victory....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
‘Bring The Noise’: Tennessee Releases Florida Hype Video
We’re less than 24 hours away from Tennessee kicking off its SEC opener against Florida. The anticipation is extremely high as the Vols prepare to face their biggest test of the young season. There’s an abundance of buzz in Knoxville as the eyes of college football descend on Neyland...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Keys: Tennessee Hosts Florida In Marquee Matchup
Tennessee opens up SEC play Saturday in the biggest way possible, hosting No. 20 Florida to Neyland Stadium. The Vols have lose five straight and 16 of the last 17 against Florida but find themselves in an unfamiliar spot this season. Tennessee is 10.5-point favorites over the Gators in the highly anticipated matchup.
rockytopinsider.com
View: Best Tennessee Signs From College Gameday
Wake up, Tennessee. It’s (College) Gameday. The Vols kick off against No. 20 Florida in xx hours but first take a look at some of the best signs from College Gameday live from Ayres Hall Saturday morning. The Tennessee baseball team leads the way with a Tony Vitello themed...
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Florida at Tennessee
Tennessee opens SEC play Saturday afternoon and the opponent couldn’t be bigger. The Vols host SEC east rival Florida as 10.5-point favorites with the eyes of the college football world on Knoxville. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockytopinsider.com
‘My No. 1 Goal Is Not To Get Arrested’: Tony Vitello Is Ready For Florida
Tony Vitello is not lacking for passion or energy. It might just be on display this weekend. The Vols’ sixth-year baseball coach is ready for the Florida Gators and this week’s top 20 football matchup. Joining SEC This Morning, Vitello showcased his excitement for Saturday’s matchup in the...
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN Reveals College GameDay Picker for Tennessee-Florida
ESPN has officially revealed the College GameDay guest picker for Knoxville this weekend. As announced by College GameDay on Twitter on Friday afternoon, WWE RAW Women’s Champion and former University of Tennessee All-American track athlete Bianca Belair will be the guest picker for Saturday morning’s show. Belair Belair,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: Florida
The Opponent: The Florida Gators need no introduction in East Tennessee. Steve Spurrier awoke a sleeping giant in 1990, and it’s been mostly heartbreak since for Tennessee fans. Enter Billy Napier, Florida’s fourth head coach in the last decade. Napier is trying to bring this program back to the heights of Spurrier and Urban Meyer, but it could be a steep climb after things really unraveled over Dan Mullen’s last season. This game is an opportunity for Napier’s young program to regain some momentum lost after a big opening season win over Utah. For a school with an enrollment close to 50,000 students, it is no surprise that Florida has a fair amount of notable alumni. There is no shortage of crooked businessmen and crooked politicians, but I’d like to highlight someone I actually like. Stephen Root may be one of the hardest working men in show business. The 70-year-old actor has done hundreds of projects in television and the movies. Most will know him best for playing Milton Waddams in the comedy classic Office Space. Don’t mess with a man’s stapler.
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockytopinsider.com
Several Tennessee 2023 Commits in Knoxville for Tennessee-Florida
Several committed players in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend for the Vols’ game against Florida. While some of them have seen Tennessee play in the past, this will be the first opportunity for some of the Vols’ commits to actually see the team play in Neyland Stadium. And, frankly, those players could not have picked a better weekend.
rockytopinsider.com
Florida Linebacker Questionable Against Tennessee
Tennessee is facing injury questions entering Saturday’s top 20 showdown against Florida. Running backs Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson as well as receiver Cedric Tillman exited last week’s win over Akron with injuries . Their status is up in the air entering the weekend with Josh Heupel being...
rockytopinsider.com
Heupel ‘Hopeful’ Tillman, Other Injured Vols Will Be Available Against Florida
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel wasn’t tipping his hand about the availability of a couple Volunteer starters Thursday. The second year head coach said it would be a game time decision for the Vols — Jabari Small, Dylan Sampson and Cedric Tillman — who left last Saturday’s win over Akron with injuries.
atozsports.com
Look: Vols fans get creative with College GameDay signs
Before ESPN’s College GameDay officially went on air on Saturday, Tennessee Vols fans were already in rare form. Tennessee fans started packing campus on Friday, so it’s no surprise that early on Saturday morning UT fans had packed the College GameDay set. And they brought along some great...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Previews Florida on Thursday
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday in advance of the Top 25 matchup between Tennessee and Florida this Saturday in Knoxville. Heupel began by giving a quick recap of the week before moving on to talk about Florida. The second-year Tennessee coach spoke about the challenges of facing Florida with their defensive line, quarterback Anthony Richardson, and more.
Tennessee-Florida watch parties add excitement to gameday weekend
The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues that will be showing the game.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Comments / 0