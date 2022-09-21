The Opponent: The Florida Gators need no introduction in East Tennessee. Steve Spurrier awoke a sleeping giant in 1990, and it’s been mostly heartbreak since for Tennessee fans. Enter Billy Napier, Florida’s fourth head coach in the last decade. Napier is trying to bring this program back to the heights of Spurrier and Urban Meyer, but it could be a steep climb after things really unraveled over Dan Mullen’s last season. This game is an opportunity for Napier’s young program to regain some momentum lost after a big opening season win over Utah. For a school with an enrollment close to 50,000 students, it is no surprise that Florida has a fair amount of notable alumni. There is no shortage of crooked businessmen and crooked politicians, but I’d like to highlight someone I actually like. Stephen Root may be one of the hardest working men in show business. The 70-year-old actor has done hundreds of projects in television and the movies. Most will know him best for playing Milton Waddams in the comedy classic Office Space. Don’t mess with a man’s stapler.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO