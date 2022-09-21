Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
knsiradio.com
Annandale High School Homecoming Queen Happy to Fit In
(KNSI) – Annandale High School’s Homecoming Queen has always stood out, but her mother says what means the most this week during the pageantry of the football game and the dance is the fact other students think she fits right in. “It’s been a good week, a very...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 19, 2022. Sept. 12th: Sara Jean Anderson, 35 of Hoffman was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - possess ammo/firearm of person convicted of crime of violence; Anthony Montrell Brown Jr, 32 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Becca Marie Ewing, 25 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Jeremiah Raymond Hoskins, 43 of New Brighton was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance; Rachael Howard Robinson, 28 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott Co. - four Wright Co. warrants – theft; Joseph James Sufka, 37 of Sartell was arrested in Maple Lake - Wright Co. warrants - violate harassment/restraining order & theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Minnesota State High School League responds after shooting injures two people at Richfield High School football game
The Minnesota State High School League executive director spoke out Saturday afternoon after a shooting left two people injured Friday night at a Richfield High School football game.
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul." Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3...
Family and friends mourn loss of Nate Stratton, 20-year-old Minnetonka HS grad
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Friends and family continue to grieve the loss of 20-year-old Minnetonka High School graduate Nate Stratton, who was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend near the campus of Indiana University. Stratton had just started his junior year at IU, where he was pursuing studies in...
Gunfire leaves two injured outside Richfield high school football game
Two people were injured in a shooting during the fourth quarter of the Richfield High School homecoming football game Friday night. A livestream video shows players, coaches, and fans running seconds after hearing the shots.
Without hydrants, eight fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee
A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz. Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20...
Police: 2 young men shot outside Richfield High School football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.According to police, the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field, located at 7001 Harriet Ave. S. in Richfield. "A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short distance northeast of the football field," police said in a news release....
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
Comments / 0