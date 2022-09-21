ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

fox9.com

Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
RICHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Annandale High School Homecoming Queen Happy to Fit In

(KNSI) – Annandale High School’s Homecoming Queen has always stood out, but her mother says what means the most this week during the pageantry of the football game and the dance is the fact other students think she fits right in. “It’s been a good week, a very...
ANNANDALE, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 19, 2022. Sept. 12th: Sara Jean Anderson, 35 of Hoffman was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - possess ammo/firearm of person convicted of crime of violence; Anthony Montrell Brown Jr, 32 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Becca Marie Ewing, 25 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Jeremiah Raymond Hoskins, 43 of New Brighton was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance; Rachael Howard Robinson, 28 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott Co. - four Wright Co. warrants – theft; Joseph James Sufka, 37 of Sartell was arrested in Maple Lake - Wright Co. warrants - violate harassment/restraining order & theft.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Edina High School changes safety procedures after homecoming football fight

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina school district announced new safety procedures after several fights broke out during the high school homecoming football game in September. On Sept. 16, Edina Public Schools said multiple fights broke out during the first home game of the season against Prior Lake. Richfield police were called in as reinforcement to help clear the campus, and students who were not supposed to be on camps were evacuated.
EDINA, MN
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 2 young men shot outside Richfield High School football game

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.According to police, the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field, located at 7001 Harriet Ave. S. in Richfield. "A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short distance northeast of the football field," police said in a news release....
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

