Progressive Rail Roading
Southern portion completed at Colorado rail park
Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc. (RMI) announced JHL Constructors Inc. completed the southern parcel for the Rocky Mountain Rail Park near Denver and will now focus on infrastructure and rail construction work on the northern parcel. Located in unincorporated Adams County, Colorado, the 620-acre park will provide access to a Union...
Progressive Rail Roading
Minnesota, Wisconsin DOTs seek input on Twin Cities-Chicago passenger-rail project
The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are soliciting comments on the proposed Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger-Rail Project, which would add a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile, Chicago-to-Twin Cities corridor. The TCMC service would operate on Amtrak's existing long-distance Empire Builder route. It would increase daily...
