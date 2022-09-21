Read full article on original website
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
WWE Reveals Strap Match for Extreme Rules
The card for WWE's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is starting to come together, and so far is embracing the theme of the event. Now there's another addition to the card that follows suit, as after a fiery scuffle in the ring on SmackDown, WWE has made a match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross official. Fans actually got a preview of what will happen at Extreme Rules last night, as the match will be a Strap Match, and McIntyre looked to make a statement by hitting Kross with the strap in the ring last night, though Kross still got the better of the encounter.
Triple H Hopes To Create WWE NXT World Cup Scenario With Expansion Plans
Triple H has already made several changes during her early tenure as head of WWE creative, and there have also been some changes to the long-term strategy for NXT. One of the biggest developments is NXT Europe, which will launch next year and looks to pave the way for some big things down the road. In a new interview with Sport Bible, Triple H revealed some of those future plans for NXT Europe and beyond, including a World Cup scenario that would involve other NXT programs set up across the world like South Africa, Australia, Mexico, and more.
Former AEW and WWE Star Makes Impact Debut and Addresses Recent Comments About CM Punk
Tonight's wrestling lineup was deep, as fans had shows and events from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, and Impact shocked everyone when they brought in a star who has now worked across all three companies. At tonight's Victory Road event, the Impact Zone got a huge surprise when Bobby Fish walked out to the ring, and he had quite a bit to say. In addition to greeting the fans and talking about the Impact locker room, Fish also seemed to address his recent comments on CM Punk and calling out people's legitimacy, and the crowd was all about it. You can watch his Impact debut below.
Saraya Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut
The All Elite Wrestling women's division just added another superstar. Saraya made her AEW debut shortly following the AEW Women's Championship four-way match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, this is Saraya's first appearance inside a wrestling ring in nearly three years. After retiring from in-ring competition due to injury in April 2018, Saraya held various on-screen roles in WWE for the remainder of her contract. She worked as an authority figure, a manager, and a correspondent for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Her leap to AEW marks the first time Saraya is working outside of WWE in nearly a decade, and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion appears to be all smiles.
Bray Wyatt Responds to Fan's Joke About Being In Town For WWE SmackDown
There's quite a bit of buzz around tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and a major part of that buzz revolves around the possible return of Bray Wyatt to the company. Thanks to numerous teases on Monday Night Raw and social media, many are convinced that the former WWE superstar is on his way back to the company. One fan decided to have some fun with all that hype with a trolling tweet about a sighting of Wyatt in Salt Lake City, Utah, where SmackDown is being filmed tonight, but little did that fan know that Wyatt would end up chiming in on it.
The Wrestling World Can't Figure Out Why WWE Favorite Teddy Long Is Blocking Everyone on Twitter
The wrestling world has had a lot to talk about over the past few weeks, as WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more are all making waves with big matches, surprise appearances, mysterious teases, and all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama. That said, right now all anyone can talk about is former WWE General Manager Teddy Long and specifically his apparent blocking spree on Twitter. Many are noticing that they are blocked by Long and don't understand why, and the few who aren't blocked are celebrating their victory, even though his Tweets are protected in the first place. It was not on the wrestling bingo card for today, but the discussion around this is immensely entertaining, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
WWE Plays White Rabbit and Teases Bray Wyatt During Tonight's SmackDown
There have been several teases of the possible return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, and thanks to a cryptic date revealed during Monday's Raw many think tonight's SmackDown will feature the big return. That is only going to increase thanks to WWE's latest tease, as during a commercial break during tonight's SmackDown episode fans in the arena were treated to another White Rabbit tease, and fans were kind enough to share the footage of that tease on social media (via @Jay48565203). You can find the latest tease in the video below, and perhaps Wyatt will make his return later in the night.
Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown and Finally Gives Sami Zayn His Own Perfect Bloodline Shirt
Roman Reigns made his grand return to SmackDown during tonight's episode, and after having the crowd acknowledge him it was time to get down to business. With the full Bloodline in tow (including Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn), Paul Heyman got on the microphone and insulted the Salt Lake City, Utah crowd, and then addressed Reigns' win at Clash at the Castle and Drew McIntyre's loss. Then things would take a turn where it looked as if Zayn's time in the Bloodline was at an end, but instead Reigns revealed a new Honorary Uce shirt and the crowd lost their minds.
WWE's Triple H Reveals When The Undertaker's Ear Was Almost Ripped Off By Stone Cold Steve Austin
Triple H has been around for some of the biggest moments in WWE history and was in the ring with some of WWE's biggest stars as well, so there are likely all sorts of behind-the-scenes stories that he has yet to share. One such story was revealed during a new interview with Sport Bible, where he talked about the time that The Undertaker's ear was clipped by Stone Cold Steve Austin's boot and resulted in Undertaker's ear hanging off. Triple H had to put pressure on his ear until they could fly home and get him to a plastic surgeon, and that resulted in a very long but memorable flight to the United States.
The Usos Retain WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles in Thrilling Match vs Brawling Brutes on SmackDown
The main event for tonight's WWE SmackDown was going to be a thrilling affair for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships between The Usos and the Brawling Brutes. Butch and Ridge Holland would be taking on Jey and Jimmy Uso, and what followed was a fantastic match between two superb Tag Teams. It looked like The Brutes would end up taking it despite attempted interference by Sami Zayn, but then Imperium would come down and leave the Brutes leveled, and that allowed The Usos to knock them out and retain their Tag Team Championships.
