Read full article on original website
Related
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
Lord of the Rings’ First Female Dwarf Does, in Fact, Have a Beard
Rest easy, Lord of the Rings fans, because our long, hair-raising nightmare is over: After months of uncertainty, everyone can now watch Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power and confirm that the first female dwarf ever seen on screen does, in fact, have a beard.Ahead of the premiere, The Daily Beast spoke with actress Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa—the first dwarven woman ever depicted on screen in a Tolkein adaptation. Although the career-changing role presented many opportunities, Nomvete’s enthusiasm burst to the surface when I asked about the beard. “I was so excited,” the actress said, with undeniable verve. “I...
1 Line From ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 Subtly Foreshadowed Isildur’s Fate
J.R.R. Tolkien fans know where Isildur is headed in 'The Rings of Power,' and episode 5 subtly teased his fate with 1 line of dialogue.
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
RELATED PEOPLE
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
realitytitbit.com
Extreme Sisters twins who married twins now have identical sons
Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have welcomed identical sons after marrying twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers – and they all live together as one big, happy family. The sisters, 35, who appeared on the first series of TLC’s Extreme Sisters, tied the knot in a joint...
A transgender bride said she felt 'euphoric' wearing her custom, sheer wedding dress
Jamie Pandit wore a custom Lee Petra Grebenau wedding gown to marry Phil Silva. Her see-through gown was form-fitting and covered in flowers.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I Met My Husband When I Was 18 and He Was 40'
I did lose a few friends when we first went public. Some people just could not wrap their head around our relationship.
Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'
A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.
Woman letting daughter practice makeup skills when doorbell rings: 'Does your husband know you wear that much makeup?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I have always been best friends, and we have always spent much of our time together. When I was a newly minted teenager, I asked my mother if I could practice my makeup skills on her, and she agreed.
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
The Rings of Power director breaks down Númenor’s statues – and the key details you might have missed
Several nods to Lord of the Rings mythology were included in Númenor’s design
pethelpful.com
Dog Loses His Ball in Mom's Veil During Wedding Ceremony and Everyone Is Here for It
The dream of all dog parents is to have our dogs involved in our wedding. For a special occasion like a wedding, we want our most important family members to be there, and our dogs are definitely included on that list. One bride and groom included their dog in the ceremony, but he got a little distracted and accidentally created this memorable and cute moment.
PETS・
Hilaria Baldwin Named Her Seventh Child The Spanish-Sounding Version Of Her Name
"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
Dwayne Johnson Has 3 Leading Ladies in His Life: Meet His Daughters
Dwayne Johnson has obviously made his mark as an actor, a wrestler, and one of the hottest stars out there, but he's also a proud family man. In fact, the "Black Adam" actor is a girl dad, and loves living with the title, often boasting about his daughters-only status on social media.
Khloé Kardashian's Chrome French Manicure Features Another Fun Trend
Image Source: Getty/SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 / Contributor. Khloé Kardashian's latest manicure combines trending colors and elevated nail art for a look that's both fashionable and classic. The entrepreneur posted a video unboxing a new limited-edition launch from Kendall Jenner's tequila line. 818, putting her gorgeous chrome french manicure on full display.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0