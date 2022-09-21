ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Lord of the Rings’ First Female Dwarf Does, in Fact, Have a Beard

Rest easy, Lord of the Rings fans, because our long, hair-raising nightmare is over: After months of uncertainty, everyone can now watch Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power and confirm that the first female dwarf ever seen on screen does, in fact, have a beard.Ahead of the premiere, The Daily Beast spoke with actress Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa—the first dwarven woman ever depicted on screen in a Tolkein adaptation. Although the career-changing role presented many opportunities, Nomvete’s enthusiasm burst to the surface when I asked about the beard. “I was so excited,” the actress said, with undeniable verve. “I...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question

This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bear Mccreary
Person
Bill Withers
realitytitbit.com

Extreme Sisters twins who married twins now have identical sons

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have welcomed identical sons after marrying twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers – and they all live together as one big, happy family. The sisters, 35, who appeared on the first series of TLC’s Extreme Sisters, tied the knot in a joint...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole

Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Earth#Rings Of Power#Friendship
Maya Devi

Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'

A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
TV & VIDEOS
pethelpful.com

Dog Loses His Ball in Mom's Veil During Wedding Ceremony and Everyone Is Here for It

The dream of all dog parents is to have our dogs involved in our wedding. For a special occasion like a wedding, we want our most important family members to be there, and our dogs are definitely included on that list. One bride and groom included their dog in the ceremony, but he got a little distracted and accidentally created this memorable and cute moment.
PETS
POPSUGAR

Khloé Kardashian's Chrome French Manicure Features Another Fun Trend

Image Source: Getty/SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 / Contributor. Khloé Kardashian's latest manicure combines trending colors and elevated nail art for a look that's both fashionable and classic. The entrepreneur posted a video unboxing a new limited-edition launch from Kendall Jenner's tequila line. 818, putting her gorgeous chrome french manicure on full display.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy