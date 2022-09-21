ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Embraces Braless & ‘No-Pants’ Trend In Oversized Blazer & Thigh-High Boots For Milan Fashion Week With Daughter Leni Klum

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni Klum were a stylish mother-daughter duo while attending the About You fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday night.

Heidi looked stunning at the high-fashion affair arriving in a crystal-embellished blazer that she wore as a dress. The garment had wide black lapels, a plunging deep V-neckline and side slant pockets. To let her look do all of the talking, the model accessorized with a bevy of chunky midi rings and pointy white nails.

Adding a dose of edge to her outfit, Heidi completed her look with black thigh-high boots . The slouchy silhouette fit snug on her legs and included a sharp, triangular pointed-toe.

Leni looked sleek in all-black attire that consisted of a leather tube top, which she tucked into matching high-waist wide-leg trousers. For footwear, the 18-year-old model slipped into a pair of platform boots. The shoe style had a chunky outsole and was set on a stacked heel.

Heidi tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that align with her essential clothing tastes. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When the occasion calls for it, she will likely slip into pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, and Femme LA among other well known brands. Heidi’s career extends far past fashionable shoes. The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache.

