Kingman, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Seeking food trucks for the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) is now seeking Sponsors and Food Truck Vendors for its 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Straight out of the shoot -￼

Straight out of the shoot -￼

KINGMAN -Hang onto your hats – the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo is coming to Kingman! The Kingsmen will host their 3rd Annual Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo (GCPRA) at Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Rodeo festivities will occur all week in conjunction with Andy Devine Days. Rodeo sanctioned events include Taco Tuesday on Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at The Tack Shed and the annual Cow Plop on Thursday, Sept. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at Boot Barn.
KINGMAN, AZ
Andy Devine Days parade Sept. 24

Andy Devine Days parade Sept. 24

KINGMAN – The 52nd Annual Andy Devine Days Parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. Each year, entries in this parade celebrate Kingman’s western heritage and its roots in the railroad, Route 66, ranching, and rodeos. Enjoy all that Kingman has to offer as we remember the past and look toward the future. Parade entry applications are now available at the Parks & Recreation Office, 3333 N. Harrison, or by calling 928-757-7919.
KINGMAN, AZ
LBRW dinner is Oct. 3

LBRW dinner is Oct. 3

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Republican Women will hold their monthly dinner on Monday, October 3, at Shugrues Bridgeview Room. Check in is at 5 p.m. with the meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $21 cash or check at the door. This month’s guest speakers are political author of A Patriots History Larry Schweikart, and candidates for Lake Havasu City School Board Sharron Harvey and Barbara Lumpkin.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Kingman, AZ
She Strong represented at Rotary￼

She Strong represented at Rotary￼

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s September 16 speaker was Brandy Ramirez, fitness trainer with She Strong, a non-profit organization that celebrates women who have faced a cancer diagnosis and are challenging themselves. She Strong will be hosting Monarch Triathlon October 22 for the benefit of women who have and are battling cancer. For details see She Strong’s FaceBook page or email shestrong@yahoo.com.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Volunteers take Mohave High, Bradshaw Mtn￼

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted against Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave High Schools at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, on Tuesday, September 13. Coach Scott Lander announced LWHS team won overall at 161 for the Volunteers, team scores of 180 for Bradshaw Mountain Bears...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Desert rescue was successful

Desert rescue was successful

LAKE HAVASU CITY – At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September, 19, a 60-year old female hiker was reported lost and out of water near the SARA Park Trailhead. The hiker called 911 because she was unable to find her way back to the trailhead and out of water for approximately an hour. The high temperature of the day was approximately 102 degrees. The hiker was located on the trail 26 minutes after emergency crews arrived.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Herman Reimer

Herman Reimer

Herman was born August 18, 1929, in Meade County, Kansas and married the love of his life, Lois Marie Reimer, on December 23, 1950, in Kennsberg, Colorado. Herman was a wonderful helpmate and care giver during their nearly 63 years of marriage. Upon answering God’s call to full-time ministry, Herman and Lois pastored churches in Colorado and Arizona. In addition to being very active in their pastorate, the Reimers committed many years to loving and caring for numerous foster children. Herman spent his final working years working in maintenance at the Willow Beach, Arizona fish hatchery. Herman was known for his love of people and his goats.
KINGMAN, AZ
Anita Durairaj

An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys

The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
OATMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting

KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Mohave Electric Cooperative Holds Annual Meeting￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) held its annual meeting Thursday, September 15 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse for hundreds of the cooperative’s members. The annual event, as mandated by the cooperative’s policies and procedures, was used to discuss several items from the past year as...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Motorist stranded in desert for third time

BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Food assistance available for many who were without power in BHC￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management has received information regarding possible assistance to individuals in Bullhead City and nearby unincorporated county areas who lost food in the recent power outages and who participate in the Arizona Department of Economic Security Nutrition Assistance Program. Reimbursement for spoiled...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
zachnews.net

News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Shores, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at the Family Dollar Store located at 12961 South Oatman Highway that occured during the night on Friday, September 16th, 2022.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Police still awaiting ID on body found in tub

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are waiting for confirmation on the identity of a body found in a bathtub at a local residence during an apparently unrelated burglary investigation. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has custody of the body found Sept. 10 in the bathtub of...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

