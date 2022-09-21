Read full article on original website
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
epbusinessjournal.com
Incredulous Second Half Team Effort Propels Eagle Pass Eagles past San Marcos Rattlers 39-31
The Eagle Pass Eagles staged an incredible comeback victory in the second half after trailing 19-6 at halftime to outlast the San Marcos Rattlers 39-31 on the road on Friday, September 23, 2022 in San Marcos, Texas to earn a hard fought victory that is certain to be in the annals of Eagles football history for centuries as one of the greatest games of all time.
KVUE
San Marcos star basketball player Malik Presley tears spleen in practice
Presley has offers from UT, LSU, A&M and others. He tore his spleen but is expected to recover.
brownwoodnews.com
Burnet spoils Early’s bid for homecoming upset, 49-48
EARLY – In a wild, back-and-forth encounter, the Class 4A Division I Burnet Bulldogs scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion in the waning seconds to upend the Early Longhorns, 49-48, on Homecoming Friday. Early (2-3), which was a 20-point underdog to Burnet (3-2) according...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
fox7austin.com
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
KENS 5
You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season
SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall
A Bulverde-area home with hilltop views and an array of quirky features, including a porch swing suspended its soaring living room ceiling, has hit the market for just over $1 million. But the inside swing isn't the only relaxation-inspiring feature installed in the seven-bedroom, three-bath home. Adding to the zen...
Black's BBQ, Rancho 181: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
From alleged accounting snafus to grand openings, our top stories this week spanned multiple areas of food and beverage business.
This is the top reviewed brunch spot in Texas, according to Yelp
Yelp has recently commissioned a report looking at the top-rated brunch spot in every state, so of course, we are dying to know which spot serves Texas' best brunch.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
NWS predicts when the fall sweater weather will hit San Antonio
It's coming sooner than we think.
KSAT 12
‘Rarest, most aggressive form of brain tumor’: Cancer survivor shares journey before Head for the Cure in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio will be held this Saturday to raise funds and awareness for people battling brain cancer. DJ Stewart, a 31-year-old Kansas City man who bravely shared his battle in an intimate documentary seen around the world, will be in San Antonio to meet with other survivors and families.
Austin restaurant named one of the best in America by NY Times
An Austin restaurant that pays homage to Guyanese and Caribbean cuisine was recently recognized by The New York Times as one of the best restaurants in the nation.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com
SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted. A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country. The...
