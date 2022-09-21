ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epbusinessjournal.com

Incredulous Second Half Team Effort Propels Eagle Pass Eagles past San Marcos Rattlers 39-31

The Eagle Pass Eagles staged an incredible comeback victory in the second half after trailing 19-6 at halftime to outlast the San Marcos Rattlers 39-31 on the road on Friday, September 23, 2022 in San Marcos, Texas to earn a hard fought victory that is certain to be in the annals of Eagles football history for centuries as one of the greatest games of all time.
SAN MARCOS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Burnet spoils Early’s bid for homecoming upset, 49-48

EARLY – In a wild, back-and-forth encounter, the Class 4A Division I Burnet Bulldogs scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion in the waning seconds to upend the Early Longhorns, 49-48, on Homecoming Friday. Early (2-3), which was a 20-point underdog to Burnet (3-2) according...
EARLY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
fox7austin.com

Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team 7#Mvp
KENS 5

You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSAT 12

‘Rarest, most aggressive form of brain tumor’: Cancer survivor shares journey before Head for the Cure in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio will be held this Saturday to raise funds and awareness for people battling brain cancer. DJ Stewart, a 31-year-old Kansas City man who bravely shared his battle in an intimate documentary seen around the world, will be in San Antonio to meet with other survivors and families.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy