John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
How Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne Learned to Scream
Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity is the latest metal musician to join us for an episode of How I Learned to Scream. Stanne’s introduction to extreme vocals came from a few sources. He credits Bathory and Grotesque for getting him interested in harsh vocals, but Mille Petrozza from Kreator was Stanne’s watershed artist.
Fret Zealot is the Ultimate Hack for Learning to Play Guitar
Learning how to play guitar can be daunting. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. Fret Zealot is the guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. And it'll have you shredding guitar in no time. Based on a state-of-the-art LED addition for your...
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names the Band He Never Wants to Follow Onstage
The one and only Chad Kroeger from Nickelback recently joined Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez to talk about the band’s new album Get Rollin’, the trouble Chad got into as a kid, what it felt like playing a concert on 9/11 and more. Nickelback recently returned with the...
Why Ozzy Osbourne Thinks ’13’ ‘Wasn’t Really a Black Sabbath Album’
Black Sabbath's 2013 comeback album 13 was historic, but nearly a decade after its release, metal's founding fathers don't look back on it quite fondly. Most recently, Ozzy Osbourne has came out and said that it "wasn't really a Black Sabbath album" in an interview with Stereogum. Upon its release,...
Billy Corgan and Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Mendel Just Got Engaged
Congrats are in order for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel as the couple are now engaged. Mendel revealed the news of Corgan popping the question rather matter-of-factly in a posting about her 30th birthday party. ‘Tis true, I turned 30 yesterday. Thank you all...
Slipknot Fan Apparently Owns Biggest Collection of Band’s Masks in the World
There are some music fans out there who don't just love and follow a band, but collect memorabilia and other items related to them as well. One Slipknot fan claims that he owns the biggest collection of replicas of the band's masks in the world, and from the looks of it, he probably does.
Neal Schon Responds to Steve Perry’s Journey Lawsuit – ‘What a Bunch of Total Crap’
Journey guitarist Neal Schon has responded to former vocalist Steve Perry's recent lawsuit against him and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, calling the claim a "bunch of total crap." Perry's suit claims that Schon and Cain registered 20 of Journey's most successful hits through their company Freedom JN LLC in 2020 for...
Music Is Inherently Political – An Interview With Death Metal Musician + Ph.D Candidate Giovanni Minozzi
Giovanni Minozzi is nothing if not ambitious and multifaceted. Aside from being the bassist and primary lyricist for Italian death metal band Despite Exile, he’s on the cusp of completing his Ph.D. in Political Philosophy and Social Sciences. In light of those accomplishments, we spoke to Minozzi about his...
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video
Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
‘The Voice’ Contestant Sings Huge Journey Hit, Everyone Is Blown Away
Season 22 of The Voice debuted Monday night (Sept. 20), and we might just have a contender for this year's title. As one of the first performers of the evening, Omar Jose Cardona wowed the coaches, earning a four-chair turn with a powerhouse vocal performance on Journey's '80s hit "Separate Ways."
Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement
Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More." "After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.
Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long
Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
Ghost Just Earned Their First Song on Billboard’s Hot 100 Song Chart
Ghost continue to reap the benefits of their recent viral success — the rockers have now earned their first-ever song on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs chart with "Mary on a Cross," which has entered at No. 90. The single came out in 2019, but thanks to being featured in...
Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP
Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
