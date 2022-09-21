ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne Learned to Scream

Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity is the latest metal musician to join us for an episode of How I Learned to Scream. Stanne’s introduction to extreme vocals came from a few sources. He credits Bathory and Grotesque for getting him interested in harsh vocals, but Mille Petrozza from Kreator was Stanne’s watershed artist.
Fret Zealot is the Ultimate Hack for Learning to Play Guitar

Learning how to play guitar can be daunting. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. Fret Zealot is the guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. And it'll have you shredding guitar in no time. Based on a state-of-the-art LED addition for your...
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed

Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Billy Corgan and Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Mendel Just Got Engaged

Congrats are in order for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel as the couple are now engaged. Mendel revealed the news of Corgan popping the question rather matter-of-factly in a posting about her 30th birthday party. ‘Tis true, I turned 30 yesterday. Thank you all...
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video

Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement

Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More." "After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.
Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long

Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP

Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
