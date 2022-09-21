ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Amazon, Dude Perfect donate $25K to Youth Guidance KC during TNF

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During an alternate broadcast with Dude Perfect of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video , the cast announced a $25,000 donation to Youth Guidance KC .

With programs like Becoming a Man (BAM) and Working on Womanhood (WOW), Youth Guidance KC focuses on empowering students in the Hickman Mills School District.

On behalf of our staff, students and families we serve, Youth Guidance is incredibly grateful to Amazon for their gift to support mental health and social-emotional support services to students grades 6-12 through our Becoming a Man (BAM) and Working on Womanhood (WOW) programs. We want to extend a special thanks to Dude Perfect + the  Kansas Chiefs for amplifying our programs and a “W” against the Chargers.

Garrett Webster – Executive Director

As the third quarter came to an end on Thursday, celebrity guest and former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos pass rusher Demarcus Ware was making his exit after his appearance and Dude Perfect member Tyler Toney made the announcement of the donation.

Kansas City Pioneers sign Chiefs lineman Trey Smith

Amazon has teased several other alternate casts to be announced throughout the season.

FOX4 News Kansas City

