2022 Tulsa Christmas Parade theme inspired by city’s architecture

TULSA, Okla. — The theme of the 2022 Tulsa Christmas Parade was revealed on Tuesday, with a unique connection to downtown Tulsa.

This year’s theme, “Art Deco the Halls”, celebrates Tulsa’s unique architectural style dating back a century ago.

Spectators will see floats with festive decorations inspired by the art deco style featured in Tulsa during the 1920s, the decade the parade was founded. Santa is even getting a brand new float.

“These beautiful buildings are a lasting legacy for us to enjoy today. Now, nearly 100 years later, we will pass by many of the same buildings our parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents, waited in front of with anticipation throughout the years,” said Jessica Gullo, director of the Tulsa Christmas Parade. “We will celebrate our city’s architectural art with a theme of ‘Art Deco the Halls’ and want to invite local businesses, churches, and community groups to join us with their own floats dazzling with Christmas-themed, Art Deco, motifs.”

Organizations that would like to participate in the parade can submit an application here.

The Tulsa Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. The parade is free to attend.

The route kicks off in front of the PSO building at West 6th Street between South Cincinnati Avenue and South Detroit Avenue in downtown Tulsa.

