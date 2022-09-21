Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
City employees pledge to do “minimum work for minimum pay” as budget deadline nears
Employees in three city of Selma departments are no longer on strike, but their bosses said their employees have told them they will do “minimal work for minimal pay.”. Department heads Dr. Denisha Hendricks of parks and recreation, Henry Hicks of public works and Reginald Wells of the cemetery department appeared on WHBB radio and Facebook Live Friday to discuss the reaction of city employee to the current version of the city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
selmasun.com
Three city departments on strike protesting wages in proposed budget
Selma’s cemetery, public works and recreation department employees have gone on strike to protest the budget the Selma City Council has presented to Mayor James Perkins Jr. Close to 65 employees with the city cemetery, recreation and public works departments are refusing to return to work without a raise in wages.
selmasun.com
60 Minute Coffee features Dallas County tax collector, assessor on Monday
The next 60 Minute Coffee will feature Dallas County Tax Collector Tanika Wagner-Neely and Dallas County Tax Assessor Carroll Bonner on Monday, Sept. 26. The topic of the event will be property and tax software update. It will take place at 9 a.m. 60 Minute Coffee is a series held...
alabamanews.net
Selma City Workers Go on Strike for Better Pay
Scores of city workers are on strike in Selma. About 65 workers in the city’s Cemetery, Recreation and Public Works Departments — are demanding better pay. “You can’t raise a family on that type of, on the type of income we make out here. Landfill Secretary Lashone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Dothan-based Martin Environmental is Selma garbage provider with their purchase of LDI
Selma has a new provider of garbage services. Liberty Disposal Incorporated, commonly referred to as LDI, has been purchased by Dothan-based Martin Environmental Services. Martin Environmental Services comes to the City of Selma with more than 20 years of experience in garbage disposal services and has a 4-star rating for their services, according to a statement from Selma Tax Collector Aaron Roper.
altoday.com
Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program
A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Extension Office helps Coordinate 2022 Hay Quality Contest
Anyone who’s ever cut and baled hay knows the process requires considerable time and resources. If the end goal of your investment in the hay cutting process is to feed livestock, it’s a good idea to know the nutritional quality of your harvest. The maturity of the grass at harvest, the weather conditions between cutting and baling , or the cleanliness of the field can all effect the potential nutritional value of a hay cutting.
selmasun.com
RFP for Special Education Consultant
McRae Gaines Learning Center seeks a Special Education Consultant. Responsible for setting up special education systems, routines, and processes, training MGLC staff on service delivery and progress monitoring and keeping the Board of Directors abreast of all relevant federal, state and local statute requirements. Has a deep knowledge of federal,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
selmasun.com
Grand opening to be held for Bloom Florals and Events
A grand opening will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Bloom Florals and Events. In addition to selling floral products at its location the store provides for weddings, parties and other events. There will be giveaways and inflatables by Blackbelt Rentals. Bloom Florals...
thegreenvillestandard.com
BCBOE approves new GHS stadium
The Butler County Board of Education (BCBOE) met for a regular business meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15. In attendance were board members Wayne Boswell, Michael Nimmer, Brandon Sellars, and Eric Gomillion. Carolyn Crenshaw was not present. After a call to order and approval of the agenda, the board approved the...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20
• Criminal trespass was reported on Camellia Drive. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
The West Alabama Watchman
DHS students experience how to Arrive Alive
Walter Wilson registered a blood alcohol level of 0.13 as he drove through the streets of New York City. He navigated his vehicle to his destination, but not without weaving on roads, speeding and running red lights. His DHS classmates weren’t so lucky. Several of them crashed before reaching the...
selmasun.com
Childhood Obesity Awareness Month Walk is tomorrow
Sowing Seeds of Hope and Perry County Health Coordinator will present Childhood Obesity Awareness Month Walk tomorrow at the courthouse at 9 a.m. Following the walk will be a health fair and COVID vaccine clinic, with a $45 incentive for those who want to get a shot. For more details about the clinic call the Perry County Coordinator at 334-207-5230.
The West Alabama Watchman
Three arrested for thefts from vehicles
One juvenile and two adults were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 21, for thefts from vehicles in Demopolis. During the investigation, Demopolis Police recovered one hand gun and one shotgun along with marijuana and US currency. Police Chief Rex Flowers said the two adults arrested are Martavius Keeton and Isaiah Modley. Keeton...
Alabama Democratic, Republican candidates speak at forum in Prattville
Eight candidates for statewide office in the Nov. 8 general election spoke this afternoon at a forum hosted by ARSEA/APEAL, which represents retired and active state employees. The event at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill in Prattville included two candidates who are running for the same...
selmasun.com
Selma student among others accepted into UA rural health program
A Selma student was among 11 others to be accepted in the University of Alabama's (UA) Rural Health Scholars Program for students who intend to practice medicine in rural areas. “Founded in 1996, the Rural Medical Scholars Program is a national leader in rural medical education,” said Dr. Drake Lavender,...
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
WSFA
Coalition, community rally around incarcerated Millbrook man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for a murder his attorney and family say he did not commit. Smith and A’Donte Washington were involved in a burglary in a Millbrook neighborhood when Millbrook Police shot and killed Washington, but Smith was held responsible for the death under the Alabama Felony Murder Statute.
Comments / 0