brownwoodnews.com
Kevin Stanley
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of San Saba, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
brownwoodnews.com
Harper House preparing to make grand debut
Brownwood native Liz McCrane admitted she did not expect to be living in her hometown at this stage of her life, yet she’s thriving in the familiar surroundings. Her latest project, Harper House, will open its doors in October as a boutique-style Airbnb that also hosts a variety of unique events.
koxe.com
Friday Night Scoreboard
Brookesmith at Blackwell (Saturday) Medina 54, Santa Anna 8 (Thursday) Ranger 62, Gustine 16 (Thursday) Canyon West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14 (Thursday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
brownwoodnews.com
Keep Brownwood Beautiful beginning groundwork, installation of Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza
Keep Brownwood Beautiful issued the following information Friday:. Tomorrow is the day! In the morning Keep Brownwood Beautiful begins the groundwork and installation of a “Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza.” You may be wondering, where is Community Plaza or what is a Contemplation Labyrinth, and maybe even who or what is Keep Brownwood Beautiful? Well, let me tell you.
koxe.com
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM on Sunday September 25th.
String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
brownwoodnews.com
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 22
September 26 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. October 3 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court. 3 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Extension Office. 10 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis nipped at home by Lampasas, 10-9
The Brownwood High tennis team slipped to 1-1 in District 6-4A competition and 7-4 on the season with a narrow 10-9 home loss to Lampasas Thursday evening. The Lions won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests, while the Lady Lions chipped in one singles and one doubles victory. Brownwood also captured the mixed doubles matches.
brownwoodnews.com
Inaugural Women’s Day at the Lyric set for Sept. 24
The Inaugural Women’s Day at the Lyric will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in conjunction with Priscilla Shirer’s “Going Beyond” simulcast. “She is a nationally known Bible study teacher, very powerful and really great at what she does,” event organizer Priscilla Monson said during a Thursday morning interview at KOXE. “We’re going to show that and do it our own way and have some breaks in the day. We’ll have some praise and worship throughout the day and then a women’s luncheon we’re having catered.”
brownwoodnews.com
No. 9 Lions impose will in fourth straight victory, 52-21 over Waco Connally
WACO – The wins continue to mount for the Class 4A Division I No. 9 Brownwood Lions, who used a string of 31 unanswered points to take control of Friday night’s 52-21 road victory over the Class 4A Division II No. 10 Waco Connally Cadets. Trailing 14-7 with...
JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood volleyball drops league opener at No. 21 Glen Rose
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped their District 6-4A volleyball opener at No. 21 Glen Rose Friday in straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13. Aubrie Felux, Hannah Deen and Emma Ringer posted a team-high four kills apiece for Brownwood, followed by Ava Choate and Aniah Hines with two each, and Kassidy Wooten and Miranda Northcutt both with one.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Community festival to raise funds for fire relief in Eastland County
This October you are invited to a two-day festival to help support those affected by the Eastland Complex Fire of March 2022. The festival will feature two concerts and a worship service. All the money raised will be divided between the 8 Eastland County Volunteer Fire Departments and one winner of a drawing who lost their home in the Eastland County fires last March.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber of Commerce announces 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11thAnnual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. With over 40 vendors, the family can enjoy a safe environment to get candy, play games, have their face painted, and more.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU jumps out to early lead, fends off East Texas Baptist, 33-21
The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead, then held off the East Texas Baptist Tigers in the second half en route to a 33-21 American Southwest Conference football victory Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-0) finished with 425 yards of...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 5 GRIDIRON REWIND: Blanket, Zephyr post homecoming shutouts, continue win streaks
BLANKET – The Blanket Tigers notched their fourth consecutive victory, earning a 56-0 homecoming triumph over the Moran Bulldogs Friday. The Tigers (4-1) manufactured 303 yards of total offense with 288 coming on the ground. Meanwhile, Moran (0-5) finished with 73 yards of total offense, including negative-5 yards rushing on 13 carries.
