The Inaugural Women’s Day at the Lyric will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in conjunction with Priscilla Shirer’s “Going Beyond” simulcast. “She is a nationally known Bible study teacher, very powerful and really great at what she does,” event organizer Priscilla Monson said during a Thursday morning interview at KOXE. “We’re going to show that and do it our own way and have some breaks in the day. We’ll have some praise and worship throughout the day and then a women’s luncheon we’re having catered.”

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO