ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
truecrimedaily

Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested

MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Esmé Bianco
OK! Magazine

Ashley Judd Makes Haunting Confession: How She Found, Cradled Late Mom Naomi's 'Laboring Body' With Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Naomi Judd was still alive when her daughter Ashley found her with a reported self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.In a shocking essay in New York Times, the grieving famous offspring recounted finding the country singer on Saturday, April 30, as she described it as "the most shattering day of my life."NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley wrote in the harrowing essay.Making the horrifying moment worse, Ashley said instead of being able to comfort her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fbi Agent#Domestic Violence#Fraud#Violent Crime#L A Times#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals She Left A Suicide Note & Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head

Naomi Judd’s newly revealed autopsy has confirmed what her daughter Ashley previously disclosed about her famous mom’s death — the iconic country singer died by suicide. Per documents obtained by USA Today, the medical examiner of Williamson County in Tennessee officially stated that her cause of death was suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, noting Naomi’s past history with anxiety and depression. The docs also reportedly confirmed that she left a “note with suicidal connotations.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
RENTON, WA
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy