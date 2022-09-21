Read full article on original website
New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says
New Orleans rapper Michael "Mystikal" Tyler pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, his attorney Joel Pearce told CNN.
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested
MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report
A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports. Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show. The former track coach...
NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face
A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground, as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder. The incident unfolded Tuesday as police were arresting Elvin James, 22, at...
Ashley Judd Makes Haunting Confession: How She Found, Cradled Late Mom Naomi's 'Laboring Body' With Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound
Naomi Judd was still alive when her daughter Ashley found her with a reported self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.In a shocking essay in New York Times, the grieving famous offspring recounted finding the country singer on Saturday, April 30, as she described it as "the most shattering day of my life."NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley wrote in the harrowing essay.Making the horrifying moment worse, Ashley said instead of being able to comfort her...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
BET
Nicole Linton, Woman Who Allegedly Killed Six In Fiery L.A. Car Crash, Has ‘No Recollection’ of Accident
Jury selection began on Monday when the judge questioned more than 60 potential jurors about what they knew about the R&B singer. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with a 57-year-old white woman when one of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
Police update in case of ‘Aussie Madeleine McCann’ after clues linked to disappearance of William Tyrrell, 3, were found
POLICE have vowed to continue the search for a missing three-year-old who vanished from his foster gran's garden eight years ago. William Tyrrell was last seen wearing his beloved Spider-Man suit while playing hide and seek with his sister in Kendall, New South Wales. The youngster, dubbed "Australia's Madeleine McCann",...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Heartbreaking new Kiely Rodni video reveals chilling details in mystery death of teen after major announcement
DRAMATIC new video has revealed fresh details in the mystery death of a teenage girl. Kiely Rodni reportedly went missing on August 6 in Truckee, California, and the video comes as a major announcement about memorializing her young life was announced. The California teen's body was discovered two weeks after...
Bereaved Family Speaks Out After Woman Beheaded On The Street In California
Karina Castro reportedly had a restraining order against the man now accused of killing her.
2 Men Sentenced to Death for Throwing Drug Parties in a Psychiatric Hospital
While a patient was supposed to be undergoing rehab treatment in a psychiatric hospital, he was actually hosting parties in his soundproofed hospital room, kitted out with strobe lights, loudspeakers, DJ tables—and large quantities of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. But that came to an end when the police raided...
Horrifying details emerge in case of woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of woman held captive and raped for two days by her ex-husband. Alisa Mathewson was kidnapped by Trevor Summers, 45, in Florida in 2017 following their split after 16 years of marriage. Summers was found guilty of all 11 charges he faced...
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Complex
PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible
The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals She Left A Suicide Note & Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head
Naomi Judd’s newly revealed autopsy has confirmed what her daughter Ashley previously disclosed about her famous mom’s death — the iconic country singer died by suicide. Per documents obtained by USA Today, the medical examiner of Williamson County in Tennessee officially stated that her cause of death was suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, noting Naomi’s past history with anxiety and depression. The docs also reportedly confirmed that she left a “note with suicidal connotations.”
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years
Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
