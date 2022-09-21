Elementary school staff member arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Sept. 16, two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School in the Reston area walked into their classroom and saw Mark MacDicken, an instructional assistant, assaulting a special needs student.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Sept. 16, two teachers at Dogwood Elementary School in the Reston area walked into their classroom and saw Mark MacDicken, an instructional assistant, assaulting a special needs student.Close
MacDicken, who has been working at the school for about ten years, was arrested and charged with assault. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800.
