CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.

