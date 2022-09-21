Read full article on original website
UVA Center for Politics presents inaugural Defender of Democracy awards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) — The UVA Center for Politics presented its first Defender of Democracy awards on Friday, September 23, in the Rotunda Dome Room. They went to nine law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. “They are truly defenders of democracy in...
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his defamation trial in Connecticut as he tries to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. More than a dozen family members of...
Virginia Football Unable to Finish at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the second straight week, the University of Virginia football team had a chance to pull out a last-minute victory. This time the Cavaliers fell short. After falling behind 16-0 at the break Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, Virginia rallied for three second-half touchdowns and took a 20-19 lead over Syracuse with 5:51 to play.
