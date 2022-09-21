Read full article on original website
inforney.com
McAllen, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vallejo: Millions of dollars being poured into CD 15 race
MCALLEN, Texas – Congressional District 15 candidate Michelle Vallejo acknowledged she is being heavily outspent by her general election opponent but says money cannot buy an election. The voters of CD 15 will elect a new member of Congress because incumbent U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez chose to run in...
Brownsville ‘Hungry Heroes’ highlighted for community work
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 1 in 4 children in Texas struggle with food insecurity and community leaders are working to close that gap. A great way to battle food insecurity is by educating and promoting the growing and harvesting of your own food. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez III was highlighted as a Hungry Hero by […]
valleybusinessreport.com
UTRGV Elevates Agreements Across Valley
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has agreed to boost its dual credit offerings with an area school district that has campuses throughout the region. The South Texas Independent School District and UTRGV announced this week an expansion of an existing dual credit program. Beginning in 2023, STISD students will be able to take college courses through UTRGV if they plan to attend the Valley’s university. The two educational systems will work together to devise a new version of a dual enrollment program that will begin for the 2023-2024 school year.
KRGV
City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners
Elsa city leaders are looking to legalize 8-liners in their jurisdiction, and they’re seeking input from the public. A public meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at Elsa City Hall from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to discuss the issue. 8-liner, or maquinitas, busts are common for Valley...
tpr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
laferianews.net
La Feria, the Town that Serves
Members and friends of First Methodist and First Baptist Churches in La Feria worked together to build a wheelchair ramp through Texas Ramp Project for a local family. Since 1985 Texas Ramp Project has built more than 22,900 ramps in Texas. That is more than 116 miles of ramps! The teams in the Rio Grande Valley have built 170+ ramps from Penitas to Brownsville in the last 5 years. If you would like to volunteer, contact texasramps.org.
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
KRGV
Source: Migrants apprehended on private plane leaving McAllen
About 20 migrants were detained and processed by immigration authorities Friday on a flight that was due to leave for Killeen, according to a source familiar with the incident. Border Patrol agents and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen inspecting a private plane Friday morning at...
RGV students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. According to the South Texas Independent School District, four of its students made the cut. Of the four students who qualified, three attend South Texas ISD Science Academy in Mercedes, including Daniel Z. Chen of Mission; Richard A. […]
Navy veteran with no next-of-kin to be buried in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Navy veteran with no next-of-kin will be buried Wednesday in Mission. Mark Joseph Griffin, a U.S. Navy Veteran Quartermaster Seaman Recruit, served from December 1973 to May 1975 and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Griffin died at 67 years old. The Texas General Land Office […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Edinburg Chamber Welcomes New Membership Director
Dulce Cortina is the new director of membership for the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce. She will work closely with chamber staff and the board of directors to expand and service more than 400 chamber members. Cortina demonstrates a strong commitment to leadership growth and training, having more than eight years...
Connected? Cameron County wants to survey residents’ internet needs
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who’s connected? Cameron County wants to know and is reaching out to improve internet access. The survey is available online now. Officials want residents to participate in an internet improvement project survey. The county launched the project to bring reliable and affordable internet connection to all residents, within city and […]
Harlingen South alumnus thanks teacher for success as underwater welder
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen South High School graduate accredits his high school teacher for motivating him to pursue his passion of underwater welding. Leo Montes, a 2021 Harlingen South High School graduate, is now working as a welder specializing in commercial diving and underwater welding. Montes attributes his success in the field to […]
laferianews.net
Valley School Districts Receive the Highest Average Accountability Ratings
Rio Grande Valley — On September 5, 2022, the Texas Tribune released an article sharing that the “Texas Education Agency has dismissed the notion that the accountability ratings are a poverty rating. As evidence, they point to districts like those in the Rio Grande Valley, which have achieved high marks while serving a high number of economically disadvantaged students.”
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Pet of the Week: Puppy
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
This new Valley wine has a long and ‘Immaculate’ history
For their new recipe of wine, owners of Bonita Flats Farm and Vineyard in Los Fresnos are using a variety of grapes introduced to the Valley 169 years ago by French nuns from Lyon France.
KRGV
DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen
A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
Harlingen eases property tax rate in approving $95.8M budget
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Harlingen’s property tax rate will be decreased in the coming year following approval of the city’s $95.8 million budget, city officials boasted Friday. “(The budget) includes the necessary funding to maintain acceptable levels of service in all areas as directed by the Commission that focuses on public safety, drainage & infrastructure, […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Mic’d Up: Edinburg North
