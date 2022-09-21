Read full article on original website
Man killed in central Pa. shooting Saturday morning
A 28-year-old man was shot on Wallace Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, and later succumbed to his injuries at the York Hospital, according to York City Police. At around 12:43 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street where they found the man with a gunshot wound, they said. That’s where they found the man injured by a gunshot wound, according to police.
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County. The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road...
Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit
AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police
A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
51-year-old man used sword during assault on two people in central Pa.: police
A Lebanon County man swung a sword at two people during an assault on Sept. 8, according to police. 51-year-old Richard Gomez was at a house in the 500 block of Cumberland Street around 11:40 p.m., threatening to kill two people while swinging a sword, Lebanon City police said. There...
Police investigating Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from The Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 14th and Derry Streets for a report of shots fired.
Man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County courthouse
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”. According to...
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash
An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
Shooting kills 1 in York
Police in York are investigating a fatal shooting. They say officers were called to the 400 block of Wallace Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital, where he died. Anyone with information on...
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
Woman charged after another incident at Clinton County store
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Clinton County woman has been accused of theft in a third incident at a Woodward Township convenience store. Desirea Anna Jordan, 23, of Lock Haven allegedly entered the Minitmart 25 on Sept. 20 and took a lighter, police said. She then preceded to an employee-only area and left through a back exit. A police officer, who stopped at the store to refuel his car, was...
Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
Five suspects arrested after Swatara Township shooting injures children
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have announced that five more suspects have been arrested after they were allegedly found to be involved in a shooting in which two children were shot shortly before midnight on Aug. 11, 2022. According to police, Officers were dispatched to a home in...
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
Several detained: Large amounts of drugs, five firearms, and cash seized police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search for a wanted man led to the arrest of four men on drug and gun charges in York City, police said. Police arrested Matthew Hughes, 24, while serving a warrant on Wednesday. The execution of the warrant was a joint effort by the members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney's Office, and the York County Drug Task Force.
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York
YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old...
Man dies after getting thrown from motorcycle in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 33-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from the vehicle on a York County road, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the man — who has not yet been publicly identified — crashed around 3:57 p.m. while driving south on Woodbine Road, near the Church Road intersection in Lower Chanceford Township.
Man accused of intimidating witness
Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
