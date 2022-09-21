ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Temperatures will feel like fall weather on Friday

By Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxKTp_0i4PvDWJ00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is the last full day of summer and it has been feeling like summer this week.

September rainfall surpasses average in Chicopee

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 74 degrees and the average low temperature is 52 degrees. For the last few days of summer, temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s but the 22News Storm Team is tracking a cool start to fall.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night with showers and storms moving in after midnight. Lows will be down around 60 degrees. Showers and storms will continue Thursday, mainly in the morning otherwise skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

First Day of Fall

Fall officially arrives Thursday night and it will sure feel like fall on Friday with temperatures only in the upper 50s. It will be a mostly sunny and breezy day.

7 Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBK7g_0i4PvDWJ00

The jet stream will be taking a big dip to the south just in time for the start of fall and temperatures really drop. In fact, the high temperatures on Friday will only be getting up into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicopee, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
BARRINGTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westover Air Reserve Base#Storm Team#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Nelly takes the stage at the Big E Friday night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a rainy Thursday, the Eastern States Exposition getting a busy start to its second weekend as Nelly took the stage Friday night, drawing fans from all over. Western Mass News stopped took a look at all the fun. Big crowds flooded the Big E Friday,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy