Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
therecord-online.com
LHU: Women’s Soccer falls to Shepherd, 2-1
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. VA – The Lock Haven women’s soccer team (3-5-1, 1-5-1 PSAC East) dropped a road contest with Shepherd (4-4-2, 3-4-1 PSAC East), 2-1, on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. The Golden Rams started fast and notched two goals in four...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Volleyball drops conference clash at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, PA – The Lock Haven University volleyball team (1-13, 1-2 PSAC East) faced Millersville University (9-7, 1-2 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action on Saturday afternoon, and the Marauders picked up their first conference win of the season, 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-10). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
LHU: Women’s Cross Country in action at LHU Invitational
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The regionally-ranked Lock Haven women’s cross country team was back in action today and hosted the LHU Invitational at the West Branch Cross Country Course at the Stern Family Athletic Complex. Today’s field included over 40 teams from nine states that stretched across all...
Centre Daily
Here are 5 takeaways from Week 5 of Centre County high school football
Bald Eagle fell 29-21 to Montoursville, Bellefonte defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 9-8, Clearfield beat Penns Valley 42-14 and State College won 19-8 over Central Dauphin on Friday night. Here are five takeaways from Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season in Centre County. Bald Eagle comes close to holding a...
therecord-online.com
(Florence) Jane Hayes
(Florence) Jane Hayes, 97, passed away on September 19, 2022 at Buffalo Valley Personal Care. Jane, one of ten children, was born October 22, 1924, daughter of the late Beza C. and Florence Clymer Dotterer. She grew up on the family farm near Lamar, Pennsylvania, graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1942 and went on to work at Sylvania. In 1947 Jane graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lankeau Hospital, Philadelphia. Jane worked initially at Lankenau and then Lock Haven Hospital.
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
Williamsport edges Lady Wildcat tennis, 3-2
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Williamsport edged the Central Mountain girls’ tennis team by a 3-2 score on Friday, a match pushed back from Thursday by rain. It was the second 3-2 triumph for the Lady Millionaires over CM this season. The loss put the Lady ‘Cats at...
Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural
Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
therecord-online.com
Penn State to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics announced the expansion of alcohol sales to the general public, following a vote Friday by the Penn State Board of Trustees. The start date for beer offerings is in the process of being finalized and will be announced at a later date. When sales begin, beer offerings will be available for purchase throughout Beaver Stadium, with the exception of areas near the student section.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
Local dealership donates supplies to students of Jersey Shore Elementary
Toyota car dealerships across the country are partnering with an educational access non-profit—Kids In Need Foundation (KINF)—to ensure students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. Nearly 40 dealerships have committed to $10,000 donations in their community. One local dealership, Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport, will provide support for students across the nation, including local students of Jersey Shore Elementary. ...
uncoveringpa.com
Touring the Fascinating Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
If you’ve spent any amount of time driving across PA, you’ve undoubtedly seen a buggy rolling down the road in some of the rural parts of the state thanks to the Amish and Old-Order Mennonites that live here. Because of that, it probably won’t come as a surprise that PA has an entire museum dedicated to buggies.
Cars and Coffee in Williamsport has its final show of the season
Williamsport, Pa. — Cars & Coffee held their last event of the season this morning in the Five Guys/Qdoba parking lot on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock. Coffee was a welcome hot drink on the brisk fall day, with a large crowd coming out to appreciate all the great rides. Check out our photo gallery below to see some of the cool cars!
State College
Three new Habitat homes to be dedicated in Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 22, three families will celebrate reaching the most American of dreams — having a home to call their own. A Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County dedication ceremony will honor both the homeowners having safe and affordable housing, and the volunteers who gave more than 8,000 hours of their time and talent to the effort. Working hand in hand with HFHGCC volunteers, each homeowner has put many hours of their own “sweat equity” into the homes.
wkok.com
Shamokin Students ‘Milling About’ Restricted at Kemp Memorial Stadium
SHAMOKIN – Students at the Shamokin home football games like to walk the track during the game and mingle behind the stands, but they won’t be doing that any more this year. The district’s athletic department said students should stay in the bleachers and enjoy the game. They won’t be allowed to mill about the Kemp Memorial Stadium because of security and safety concerns.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
Little League, bed company facing lawsuit over injured Little League player
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 12-year-old Easton Oliverson of Saint George, Utah, is back at home with his family now. Easton was the little leaguer who fell from a bunk bed on August 15th at the Little League World Series Complex in South Williamsport. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.
Comments / 0