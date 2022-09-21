The fight to preserve Minneapolis’ Hiawatha Golf Course isn’t over despite recent park board vote

Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls advances controversial Roof Depot demolition
The Minneapolis City Council Policy and Government Oversight Committee on Monday, Sept. 19 advanced without recommendation plans to move forward with demolishing a polluted building in a South Minneapolis neighborhood beset by pollution. In a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez dissenting and Councilmembers LaTrisha Vetaw, Emily...
Division of Indian Work bringing success to the urban Indigenous community
Division of Indian Work (DIW), a south Minneapolis organization that has helped strengthen and support the Twin Cities’ Native communities, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The organization has had several successes and signs that its programs are making a difference. On Monday, it will hold its annual...
US Bank Stadium To Get A Security Fence Around The Building
Way back in 2012 the Minneapolis City Council approved the funding for the new multi-purpose stadium that was being built to replace the Metrodome. I know that I am probably one of the few people around who actually liked the Metrodome. Yes, it was super outdated, there was always the worry if the dome was going to collapse and the acoustics were horrible, but it was the home of two Minnesota Twins World Series Championships.
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Man charged in connection with Thursday’s University of Minnesota bomb threat
KARE staff report a Minneapolis man has been charged in connection with a Thursday bomb threat at the University of Minnesota. KMSP’s Jared Goyette reports that a man who allegedly attacked a train engineer with a knife, causing the engineer to jump from a moving train near Sauk Rapids, is facing felony charges.
Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions
For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
Minneapolis announces plan to reduce crime; no details yet
This from KMSP-TV, “Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. … They discussed the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety’s ‘new plan for reducing criminal activity in the city,’ with a news release adding the office has worked with local, state and federal partners.”
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
krwc1360.com
Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens
Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
