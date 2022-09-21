Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 22, 2022
12:35am: An officer issued a Parking Violation Notice in the 300 Block of West Adams Street for, “Parked Between the Lot Line and Curb Line.”. 5:20am: Janice Napolitano reported a Sick Raccoon in the 1200 Block of West Lincoln Way Street. The officer was unable to locate the reported animal.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors to Recognize Several County Employees
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will recognize several county employees for their years of service, ranging from 5 to 25 years. The Board will also hear an update on the county administrative building project. They will consider for approval a right of way purchase agreement and a local road safety plan pledge from the secondary roads department, a federal procurement policy, a financial policy and a cell phone policy, along with setting a public hearing date for the first reading to amend an ordinance for the Chapter 40 floodplain development. Additionally, the Board will discuss and possibly take action on the standard election American Rescue Plan Act funds project.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will review an illustrative map from NationalGrid Renewables as part of a setback discussion regarding their solar panel project they want to install near Grand Junction, then they will continue to have a code of ordinances review before setting a public hearing on the topic. The Board will then consider for approval a beer permit for Paton Pit Stop and a further discussion with the Greene County Engineer about equipment purchases for the 2024 fiscal year.
1380kcim.com
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa city administrator, 2 former cops face felony charges
LAKE CITY, IOWA (WHO) — The current City Administrator and two former police officers in Lake City, Iowa are facing felony charges for reportedly lying and covering up the failure of one officer to complete law enforcement certification training. According to online court documents, Eric Wood – Lake City’s current Administrator – is facing five […]
1380kcim.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin
The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
theperrynews.com
Pickup, SUV collide west of Perry airport on Iowa Highway 141
A pickup truck and an SUV collided Thursday morning west of the Perry Municipal Airport on Iowa Highway 141. No injuries were reported in the mishap, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of the state highway. The pickup sustained front-end damage, and the SUV sustained driver’s side...
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Man Arrested After Police Asks for Public’s Help to Find the Suspect
An Adel man is arrested following a request for the public’s help in finding the suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they were looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including a Class D Felony for third degree burglary, two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
beeherald.com
Kinnick arrested for leaving scene of fatal 2020 hit and run
EDITOR'S NOTE: Direct quotations from Tina King were taken from a previous interview with the Jefferson Herald in 2021. That story can be found here. The alleged offender of a 2020 hit and run which ended in the death of a local man has been detained. Robert Kinnick, 74, of...
KCCI.com
Police: Mail carrier hit alleged robber with van after robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — ThePostal Service mail carrier who was robbed later hit the alleged robber with his work van twice, according to Des Moines Police Department. New documents obtained by KCCI show after Monday's robbery near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue, police made contact with the mail carrier. The mail carrier said the robber opened his driver side door, displayed a gun, and demanded his keys, wallet and phone.
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Altoona chase
ALTOONA, Iowa – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police were called […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Creston man arrested for OWI and other charges
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Robert Michael Pilon Jr., 49, at his residence at 12:23 this morning for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offence, Interference with Official Acts, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications. Pilon was taken to Union County Jail. Bail is set in the amount of $1,600 cash or approved surety.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two men for violating their probation. On Tuesday, Police arrested 38-year-old Lee Ryan Fowler of Creston for violating his probation terms. Police transported Fowler to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Fowler after he posted the $1,000 cash bond. On Tuesday, Creston Police arrested 36-year-old Robert...
KCCI.com
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police told KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
Atlantic Police Officer on Paid Administrative Leave during investigation
(Atlantic/Lake City) Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
iheart.com
Infant Home After Fast Action from West Des Moines First Responders
(West Des Moines, IA) -- An infant is back home with her family after quick action from West Des Moines first responders. West Des Moines Police say back in July, officers Luke Erickson and Kyle Fuchs responded to reports of an infant who was not responding and turning blue, apparently choking. The two officers were able administer CPR and even applied Automated External Defibrillator pads to the infant until West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services arrived. The infant was taken to an area hospital and later discharged and returned home to her family.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DOT Road Project on Highway 169 North of Adel
Heads up for motorists who use Highway 169 north of Adel. The Iowa Department of Transportation has crews doing a road construction project on Highway 169 from Highway 44 to US Highway 6, north of Adel. There will be intermittent lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic. Additionally, there is a width limit while the project is ongoing to ten feet across. Work will be done from 7am-7pm during the weekdays until November 17th.
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/22/2022)-Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson
Perry City Administrator Sven Peterson goes over some items from Monday’s city council meeting.
Comments / 0