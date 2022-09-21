Read full article on original website
Don the Con Liberator
3d ago
Seriously 😒 your getting hit by 300lb plus freight trains and a little dude accidentally misses his spot and grazes you and you respond like He dropped you. Quit acting and telling on people as if Arron Donald just stole your lunch money 😂
Reply
4
Stephen Maeda
3d ago
it was clearly the old man smiling looking for a shoulder tap or high five. I doubt he intentionally meant to slap kyler.
Reply
4
Related
Steelers Lineman Chukwuma Okorafor Dove on an Injured Browns Player During a Weirdly Dirty Play
VIDEO: Steelers lineman dirty hit on injured Cleveland Browns player.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video
Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett
Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video
One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Mike Tomlin's Wife is a Fashion Designer Who He Met in College
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Sean Payton Reveals He Was Jealous Of Ex-NFL Coach
Sean Payton is watching NFL action from afar after stepping down as the New Orleans Saints head coach. It didn't take him long to wish he was back on the sideline. On Monday, Payton told Colin Cowherd that he wished he was a part of the Week 2 game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bruce Arians, another recently retired coach, added to Payton's envy by attending the game with a much better view than from the press box.
Patrick Mahomes’ September excellence sets wild record not seen since 1970
Patrick Mahomes is the king of September. Thus far this season, he is 2-0 against the Cardinals and Chargers with 595 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Throughout Mahomes’ career, he has absolutely dominated the month of September. In September, he is best among any quarterback since the...
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Bills
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering this week having won their first two contests, and this could be their toughest contest yet. Miami looked to find their offensive rhythm in the second half of last week’s battle with the Baltimore Ravens, scoring five touchdowns in the final two quarters. However, the health of left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard will play a huge part in deciding this outcome.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
Fans furious with FOX camera operator over Aaron Judge flyout
Fans were furious with a camera operator for FOX over the way they captured an Aaron Judge flyout on Thursday night. Judge was batting in the bottom of the 9th inning of a 4-4 game between his New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees slugger took a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes and sent it to deep center. But the problem is the camera operator turned the camera high in the sky as if the ball was heading out for a 450-foot home run.
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
Former Rebel Eli Manning Goes Undercover, Tries Out For Penn State Football
The former Rebel quarterback continues to cause laughs off the field.
Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady provides hand injury update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has talked openly about the grind of the football season and the impact that has on his 45-year-old body. He also admitted earlier this week that he’s nursing an injury to his right hand. He provided an update on that injury Thursday, though reporters who watched him practice might differ on their reading of the situation.
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Quarterback Crushes Carolina Panthers For 'Coaching Malpractice'
The Carolina Panthers are off to an ugly 2-0 start to the 2022 season. There appears to be a big reason why they are having such little success on the offensive end. According to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, the Panthers are tipping their offensive play calls based on alignment. It all has to do with how Christian McCaffrey lines up in the backfield.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
20K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 11