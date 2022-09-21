Read full article on original website
Buena Vista County Supervisors Discuss Funding Options For Colorize Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors spent some time on Tuesday discussions funding options for a building that was originally passed on last month. The former Colorize building just a short distance from the Buena Vista County Courthouse first showed up on the radar...
Basement Fire in Spirit Lake (9/22)
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake Fire Department was dispatched last night. Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News the flames were out by the time they arrived. The fire was discovered when the occupants returned home. The home is owned by Ben and Amy Brandt.
Teresa Hanson, 69, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Ruthven and Graettinger
Services for 69-year-old Teresa Hanson of Spirit Lake, formerly of Ruthven and Graettinger, will be Wednesday, September 28th at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven on Tuesday, September 27th from 4 PM to 7 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
Fair Emergency Team Sees Near Average Medical Calls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The weather during the Clay County Fair is being credited for helping bring higher numbers of people to the grounds this year, but Mother Nature is also being praised for having around average numbers for medical calls. Clay County EMS Director Tammy McKeever told the Board...
Tigers, Pioneers, and Generals With Good Showings at Sioux Center XC Invitational
Sioux Center, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers had a good showing at the Sioux Center XC Invitational Thursday afternoon at Dordt University. Here is coach Valerie Hamilton on how the Tigers ran. For Area results in the girls race, Sibley-Ocheyedan went 1 and 2 with Madison Brouwer taking...
City of Spencer Working To Find New Planning Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working to fill one more department head position, this time in the Planning Department. City Human Resources Director Jessica Wright tells KICD News the City Council interviewed two candidates on Thursday evening with an offer expected to be made sometime Friday.
Ethel Wilson, 92, of Milford
A Mass of Christian Burial for 92-year-old Ethel Wilson of Milford will be Monday, September 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial at Ewington Township Cemetery in Worthington. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Robinson Funeral Home, formerly Schuchert-Lentz...
Gas Leak Causes Evacuations
–A Natural Gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Officials with the City of Algona tell KLGA News that a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street is the reason for the evacuations. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 PM.
Connie Sorbe, 76, of Spencer
Funeral services for 76-year-old Connie Sorbe of Spencer will be Tuesday, September 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at 1:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral...
LaVonne Schuknecht, 95, of Linn Grove
Services for 95-year-old LaVonne Schuknecht of Linn Grove will be Wednesday, September 28th at 10:30 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Darleen Caskey, 99, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 99-year-old Darleen Caskey of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, September 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
Don Hakeman, 93, of Sanborn
Funeral services for 93-year-old Don Hakeman of Sanborn will be Tuesday, September 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of...
Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand
After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
Estherville Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Alfredo Leon won the 14th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 20s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the Casey’s located at 1615 Central Ave. in Estherville. Leon claimed his prize Tuesday...
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
