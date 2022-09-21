North Decatur Volleyball

Reva Lynn Durbin, 65, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:42 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born on August 24, 1957 in Milan, the daughter of Eugene and Marie (Pricket) Pickett. She was raised in Shelbyville and had been a Greensburg resident since 1986. She was a 1975 graduate of Shelbyville High School. Reva was a fierce and independent woman who enjoyed knitting, baking and her dogs, Dory and Ambrosia. She was Grand Champion at the Decatur County Fair and the Indiana State Fair in crocheting and knitting. She is survived by two daughters, Caitlin Durbin (Joseph Robbins) of Westport and Christina (Doug) Andrews of Guyton, Georgia; a son, William (Belinda) Huesman of Lafayette, Indiana; two sisters, Rhonda Wyszynski and Regina Pickett; grandchildren, Alexandra Andrews, Grant Peters, Jerry Peters, Sophie Robbins and Oliver Robbins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Grant Aaron Durbin. According to her wishes she will be cremated and there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Greensburg/Decatur County Library through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

