North Decatur Volleyball

WRBI Radio
Greensburg Girls Soccer
The matchup between Greensburg and Franklin County started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon. Smith stated, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else… The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you taught me and helped me through the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”
WRBI Radio
Batesville Middle School Volleyball
The 7th grade volleyball team finished their regular season with a win over Connersville 25-10, 25-6. Top servers were Madi Dierckman with 28 for 28 serving; earning 26 points with 12 aces. Jersey Trenkamp had 4 points with 1 ace. Payton Yorn and Marley Denning each had 2 points. Katie Wilhelm, Molly Gesell, & Leah Meyer each had a service point. From the front line Molly Gesell had 7 kills. While Jersey Trenkamp, Madi Dierckman, Jolene Dirkhising, Katie Wilhelm, Leah Meyer, & Ellie Walke all had a kill. Abby Miller, Cora Miller, Payton Yorn, and Isabel Meyer all had good passing in the back row. The team is 10-3.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Girls Soccer
On Saturday 9/17 the Bulldogs traveled to Connersville for another conference matchup. Both teams were victorious. JV finished with a score of 7-1. Goals were scored by Ella Wolters (4), Emma Miller (2), Hailey Miller (1). Varsity finished with a 1-0 score. Ella Carpenter netted the winning goal for the Bulldogs.
WRBI Radio
OA holds successful “Volley for Hope”
Oldenburg, IN — The Oldenburg Academy volleyball team’s “Volley for Hope” at the Hillenbrand Family Feldhaus Thursday night vs. Milan is being called a huge success. More than $1,600 was raised to benefit Noah Haessig and his family. Haessig is a Milan High School graduate who...
WRBI Radio
ORVC Weekly Report and Athletes of the Week for September 12-17
Congratulations to the following athletes from our coverage area schools who were named ORVC Player of the Week:. Brionna Linkel, South Ripley, Volleyball. Ben Riehle, Milan, Boys Cross Country. Kayla Walke, Milan, Girls Golf. Mariah Brison, South Ripley, Girls Soccer. Please click here for the ORVC Report September 12-17. (Our...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
WRBI Radio
Reva Lynn Durbin – 65
Reva Lynn Durbin, 65, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:42 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born on August 24, 1957 in Milan, the daughter of Eugene and Marie (Pricket) Pickett. She was raised in Shelbyville and had been a Greensburg resident since 1986. She was a 1975 graduate of Shelbyville High School. Reva was a fierce and independent woman who enjoyed knitting, baking and her dogs, Dory and Ambrosia. She was Grand Champion at the Decatur County Fair and the Indiana State Fair in crocheting and knitting. She is survived by two daughters, Caitlin Durbin (Joseph Robbins) of Westport and Christina (Doug) Andrews of Guyton, Georgia; a son, William (Belinda) Huesman of Lafayette, Indiana; two sisters, Rhonda Wyszynski and Regina Pickett; grandchildren, Alexandra Andrews, Grant Peters, Jerry Peters, Sophie Robbins and Oliver Robbins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Grant Aaron Durbin. According to her wishes she will be cremated and there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Greensburg/Decatur County Library through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season on Thursday. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
18 festivals around Indianapolis this fall 2022
Here are 18 festivals to check out this fall 2022 season in Indianapolis and around central Indiana.
indyschild.com
9 Kid-Friendly Haunted Houses, Hayrides, Mazes and Trails in Indianapolis
It’s the season to embrace all-things fun and frightening! If your little one likes jump scares and things that go bump in the night, a Halloween haunted house might be for them. Indianapolis has many haunted houses for kids of all ages and scare tolerances — even those who prefer to face their fears with the lights on. We’ve rounded up some of the best haunted houses in Indianapolis that will provide your family with lots of thrills and chills!
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
WRBI Radio
Severe storms topple trees, power lines
— Heavy storms that rolled through Southeastern Indiana Wednesday evening left behind downed trees and power lines in some places. Ripley County Communications reported a number of trees and power lines toppled by the storms, especially along US 50 from Holton into Versailles. There were also reports of damage and...
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
WRBI Radio
Mary Lou Furlow
Mary Lou Furlow, 89, of Dillsboro, Indiana, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mary was born November 14, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH, daughter of the late Claude Slayback and Julia (Kohus) Slayback. She loved to travel with her late husband, they were known to sometimes be gone from a month...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
