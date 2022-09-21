ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Coors Light spills all over Florida’s I-75 after crash involving several 18 wheelers

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

A semi-truck transporting a load of Coors Light crashed on Wednesday, leaving a Florida highway blanketed in cases of beer.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a series of tweets that southbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 296 in Tampa was shut down following an early Wednesday morning wreck involving several 18-wheelers, one of which overturned, losing its load of Coors Light.

At approximately 6:12 a.m., four semi-trucks and one pick-up truck crashed.

Two semi-tractor trailer drivers were traveling south on I-75 when one rear-ended the other while changing lanes, FHP said in a press release. Both came to a stop, one in the outside shoulder and the other in the outside driving lane.

A third semi-truck stopped behind the second truck after noticing all of the vehicle’s lights were out. The third truck was not involved in the initial crash or hit by any other vehicles.

However, a fourth semi-truck stopped behind the third, with a pick-up stopped behind it. A fifth semi-truck carrying the Coors Light hit the pickup truck, pushing it into the shoulder where it hit the first semi-truck, the release said.

The fifth semi-truck continued to travel forward, hitting the fourth semi-truck, which was hauling concrete. Both the concrete and Coors Light spilled onto the highway.

Closing all southbound lanes of I-75 and causing traffic to detour onto state road 50.

FHP said only the driver of the pick-up had minor injuries.

The southbound inside lane reopened at 8:39 a.m. following the crash.

At 9:38 a.m., crews remained on the highway working to clear the damaged trucks and debris.

All lanes of the highway were reopened at 12:05 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3pLV_0i4PuaWH00
A five-vehicle crash shut down the southbound interstate 75 in Tampa on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Florida Highway Patrol

Comments / 36

Buffalo Chip
3d ago

Come on truckers. How hard can it be to keep your damn truck between the lines and upright.

Reply(6)
6
Cheryl Stevison
3d ago

See, it only takes one tiny mistake for one of them (like taking your eye off the road for just 1 second) and this is what happens So fast.

Reply(1)
2
Bradenton Herald

