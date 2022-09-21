Read full article on original website
Greensburg Girls Soccer
The matchup between Greensburg and Franklin County started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon. Smith stated, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else… The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you taught me and helped me through the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”
ORVC Weekly Report and Athletes of the Week for September 12-17
Congratulations to the following athletes from our coverage area schools who were named ORVC Player of the Week:. Brionna Linkel, South Ripley, Volleyball. Ben Riehle, Milan, Boys Cross Country. Kayla Walke, Milan, Girls Golf. Mariah Brison, South Ripley, Girls Soccer. Please click here for the ORVC Report September 12-17. (Our...
Batesville Girls Soccer
On Saturday 9/17 the Bulldogs traveled to Connersville for another conference matchup. Both teams were victorious. JV finished with a score of 7-1. Goals were scored by Ella Wolters (4), Emma Miller (2), Hailey Miller (1). Varsity finished with a 1-0 score. Ella Carpenter netted the winning goal for the Bulldogs.
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg's Roth, OA's Hammerle Named Pumpkin Show King & Queen
Inclement weather impacted the contest on Wednesday. Photo by Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg. (Versailles, Ind.) - Weather threw coordinators and contestants a curveball at the Versailles Pumpkin Show King & Queen Contest on Wednesday night. The competition was forced indoors at the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. In the end, Lawrenceburg's Colton...
Bernard H. Roelker
Bernard H. Roelker, age 87 of Morris and formerly of Cincinnati, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at The Waters of Batesville. Born June 22, 1935 in Cincinnati, he is the son of Ella (Nee: Schwing) and Frank Roekler. He married Carolyn Schlesing and worked 30 years for The Kroger Company as a produce clerk, retiring in 1990.
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Vici Sue Hodge
Vici Sue Hodge, 67, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away, Monday September 19, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1954, in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late James Loper and Marjorie (Smith) Byers. She worked as a Computer Analyst, retiring after over 20 years of service. Vici loved...
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
pctonline.com
Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
wdrb.com
Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
Severe storms topple trees, power lines
— Heavy storms that rolled through Southeastern Indiana Wednesday evening left behind downed trees and power lines in some places. Ripley County Communications reported a number of trees and power lines toppled by the storms, especially along US 50 from Holton into Versailles. There were also reports of damage and...
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Cincinnati Children’s co-sponsoring Batesville health fair
Batesville, IN — Cincinnati Children’s will co-sponsor the first Batesville Community Schools Health and Wellness Resource Fair on September 28. The fair will run from 4:30 until 7:30 pm in the parking lot by the walking track at Batesville Intermediate School. It will feature gift cards, prizes, and...
Linda Smith named Greensburg Rotary Educator of the Year
Greensburg, IN — North Decatur Elementary School teacher Ellen Smith has been named Greensburg Rotary Club Educator of the Year. Mrs. Smith is a 2nd-grade teacher at NDES. The Rotary Club each year recognizes educators who go above and beyond. A nominee for the award must be an active,...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
Most Indiana Beer Festival Ever Takes Place Inside of a Corn Maze
Corn mazes are already a popular fall activity, but add in beer, and you've just taken it to a whole other level. I always enjoy a good beer festival, it's a great way to try a bunch of beers and find what you like, without the commitment of buying a 6-pack. You can try a taster, and if you don't like it, you can move on. There is a beer festival that takes place in Indiana every year, and it's the most "Indiana" thing I've ever heard, because it's a beer festival, in the middle of a corn maze.
