PlayStation RPG Delayed One Week Before Release
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was supposed to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29th, but Square Enix has decided to push the game back just one week ahead of time. The game will now release nearly three months later than expected, and will now debut on December 22nd. The official Valkyrie Twitter account cites a desire to "improve the quality of the title" as the official reason for the delay. The game will be available on its own and as part of the digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium. Those that already pre-ordered the latter version will get Elysium on September 29th and Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd.
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
GTA 6 Actors May Have Been Discovered Following Leaks
The actors for Grand Theft Auto VI's protagonists may have been discovered following the recently leaked footage. Rockstar Games has a history of making incredibly iconic video game protagonists. Tommy Vercetti, John Marston, Arthur Morgan, Trevor Phillips, Niko Bellic, and more all make up some of the best protagonists in gaming, but almost all of them were played by unknown actors at the time. After the PS2 era, Rockstar Games pivoted away from celebrities for a number of reasons, but it also made it so they could create a character from scratch without you hearing or seeing a real person or one of those other characters.
Dr Disrespect Calls Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 SBMM "Horrific"
Call of Duty is back with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode currently in beta which means that a related topic is back in discussion as well: skill-based matchmaking. Often abbreviated as SBMM and complained about just as often, the matchmaking system that's employed by numerous competitive games attempts to group players together based on skill levels. Streamers and more casual players alike have already come out in force against this SBMM once more with Dr Disrespect blasting the implementation as "horrific" as others echo similar sentiments.
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Top-Rated Strategy Game to Under $10
Between the Fire Emblem games other exclusives, the Nintendo Switch has no shortage of strategy titles, but one of the best strategy games the console boasts is actually a third-party title. That game is Slay the Spire, an acclaimed card-battler which has been out for a few years now and came to the Switch on 2019. It's performed well there just as it has on other platforms, and for those who haven't tried it out yet, you can grab it now for less than half the normal price now that it's just $9.99.
