BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
Suffolk hit by fourth case of bird flu in a week
A fourth case of bird flu has been identified in Suffolk in a week. The Animal and Plant Health Agency said the highly pathogenic avian influenza - H5N1 - was confirmed at premises near Hadleigh on Saturday. It said a 1.9-mile (3km) protection zone and six-mile (10km) surveillance zone had...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Teenage Russian tennis player banned for nine months after anti-doping breach
A 14-year-old Russian tennis player has been banned for nine months following an anti-doping breach. The player, who has not been named because of their age, tested positive for meldonium. They were competing in only their second senior tournament in January this year when they were selected for a random...
BBC
Warwick University professor goes missing during Chile research trip
A Warwickshire professor has gone missing during a research trip in South America, police say. Prof Tom Marsh, a University of Warwick academic from Rugby, had been visiting La Silla Observatory in Chile. He was last spoken to on Friday evening. Warwickshire Police said it was liaising with the Foreign...
BBC
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
BBC
Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels
The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
