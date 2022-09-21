ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid

The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy