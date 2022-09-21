Read full article on original website
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now
Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
The gaming industry is slowing as consumers tighten their belts, which deals a short-term blow to Nvidia's revenue. The company's data center segment is picking up the slack in a very big way. One Wall Street firm sees Nvidia stock significantly higher within the next 12 to 18 months. You’re...
3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
With these stocks trading well off their highs, now could be a great time to buy.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?
Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century
Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio hasn't looked like this in a long time.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?
Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales. You’re reading a free article...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Markets are down, but the world's best investors are still buying stocks hand over fist.
Amazon stock hasn't really done anything in two years, says Evercore's Mahaney
Mark Mahaney, head of internet research at Evercore ISI, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss stocks he's watching right now. With Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments.
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
