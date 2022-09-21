Read full article on original website
Nature.com
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Nature.com
Racial differences in the association of body mass index and ovarian cancer risk in the OCWAA Consortium
Obesity disproportionately affects African American (AA) women and has been shown to increase ovarian cancer risk, with some suggestions that the association may differ by race. Methods. We evaluated body mass index (BMI) and invasive epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) risk in a pooled study of case"“control and nested case"“control studies...
Nature.com
Estimation of fine particulate matter in an arid area from visibility based on machine learning
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The absence of air pollution monitoring networks makes it difficult to assess historical fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposures for countries in the areas, such as Kuwait, which are severe impacted by desert dust and anthropogenic pollution. Objective. We constructed an...
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
Evaluation and validation of a prediction model for extubation success in very preterm infants
To perform an external validation of a publicly available model predicting extubation success in very preterm infants. Retrospective study of infants born <1250"‰g at a single center. Model performance evaluated using the area under the receiver operating characteristicÂ curve (AUROC) and comparing observed and expected probabilities of extubation success, defined as survival â‰¥5 d without an endotracheal tube.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Long-term use of antihypertensive medications, hypertension and colorectal cancer risk and mortality: a prospective cohort study
Hypertension and the use of antihypertensive medications have been intensively investigated in relation to colorectal cancer (CRC). Prior epidemiologic studies have not been able to examine this topic with adequate confounding control and follow-up time, or disentangle the effects of antihypertensive agents and hypertension. Methods. Eligible participants in the Nurses'...
Nature.com
Correction: Social epidemiology of early adolescent problematic screen use in the United States
In the original article, some of the descriptive screen time measures in TableÂ 1 were underestimated and have been corrected. The data of the correlation table in Appendix B have also been updated to reflect these changes. The original article has been corrected. Division of Adolescent and Young Adult...
Nature.com
Dental floss as an adjuvant of the toothbrush helps gingival health
Design and aim This randomised controlled clinical trial assessed the efficacy of using dental floss in addition to toothbrushing in reducing gingival and plaque indices. Intervention The participants received oral hygiene instruction and supervised personal and professional plaque removal every week for two months. The research team instructed the participants to perform toothbrushing twice daily - groups 'toothbrushing and flossing' (TB + DF) and 'toothbrushing alone' - and use dental floss once daily - group TB + DF. Gingival index (GI) and plaque idex (PI) were evaluated at baseline and after one and two months.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Identification of optimal dosing schedules of dacomitinib and osimertinib for a phase I/II trial in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23912-4, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1b, in which the mathematics were replaced by random symbols. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4, in which the shading representing predictions and interquartile ranges from mathematical modelling predictions was missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Exploring smoking cessation experiences among persons with spinal cord injury: Informing theory-based recommendations for interventions
Use an integrated knowledge translation (IKT) and theory-based approach, to (1) explore factors influencing smoking cessation behaviour among people with SCI, and (2) explore the preferred intervention and implementation options for smoking cessation interventions for persons with SCI. Setting. Community. Methods. Aligned with an IKT approach, an SCI organization was...
Nature.com
Integrated acoustic resonators in commercial fin field-effect transistor technology
In radio communication, the growth of beamforming and multiple-input"“multiple-output technologies, which increase transceiver complexity, have led to a drive to reduce the size, weight and power of radio components by integrating them into a single system on chip. One approach is to integrate the frequency references of acoustic microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) with complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor processes, typically through a MEMS-first or MEMS-last approach that requires process customization. Here we report unreleased acoustic resonators that are fabricated in 14"‰nm fin field-effect transistor technology and operate in the X-band frequency range (8"“12"‰GHz). The devices use phononic waveguides for acoustic confinement and exploit metal"“oxide"“semiconductor capacitors and transistors to electromechanically drive and sense acoustic vibrations. Fifteen device variations are analysed across 30 bias points, quantifying the importance of phononic confinement on resonator performance and demonstrating the velocity-saturated piezoresistive effect in active resonant transistors. Our results illustrate the feasibility of integrating acoustic devices directly into standard complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor processes.
Nature.com
Orbital-selective Mott and Peierls transition in HVO
Materials displaying metal-insulator transitions (MITs) as a function of external parameters such as temperature, pressure, or composition are most intriguing from the fundamental point of view and also hold high promise for applications. Vanadium dioxide (VO2) is one of the most prominent examples of MIT having prospective applications ranging from intelligent coatings, infrared sensing, or imaging, to Mott memory and neuromorphic devices. The key aspects conditioning possible applications are the controllability and reversibility of the transition. Here we present an intriguing MIT in hydrogenated vanadium dioxide, HxVO2. The transition relies on an increase of the electron occupancy through hydrogenation on the transition metal vanadium, driving the system insulating by a hybrid of two distinct MIT mechanisms. The insulating phase observed in HVO2 with a nominal d2 electronic configuration contrasts with other rutile d2 systems, most of which are metallic. Using spectroscopic tools and state-of-the-art many-body electronic structure calculations, our investigation reveals a correlation-enhanced Peierls and a Mott transition taking place in an orbital-selective manner cooperate to stabilize an insulating phase. The identification of the hybrid mechanism for MIT controlled by hydrogenation opens the way to radically design strategies for future correlated oxide devices by controlling phase reversibly while maintaining high crystallinity.
Nature.com
Gastric acid and escape to systemic circulation represent major bottlenecks to host infection by Citrobacter rodentium
The gastrointestinal (GI) environment plays a critical role in shaping enteric infections. Host environmental factors create bottlenecks, restrictive events that reduce the genetic diversity of invading bacterial populations. However, the identity and impact of bottleneck events on bacterial infection are largely unknown. We used Citrobacter rodentium infection of mice, a model of human pathogenic Escherichia coli infections, to examine bacterial population dynamics and quantify bottlenecks to host colonization. Using Sequence Tag-based Analysis of Microbial Populations (STAMP) we characterized the founding population size (Nb"²) and relatedness of C. rodentium populations at relevant tissue sites during early- and peak-infection. We demonstrate that the GI environment severely restricts the colonizing population, with an average Nb"² of only 12"“43 lineages (of 2,000+ inoculated) identified regardless of time or biogeographic location. Passage through gastric acid and escape to the systemic circulation were identified as major bottlenecks during C. rodentium colonization. Manipulating such events by increasing gastric pH dramatically increased intestinal Nb"². Importantly, removal of the stomach acid barrier had downstream consequences on host systemic colonization, morbidity, and mortality. These findings highlight the capability of the host GI environment to limit early pathogen colonization, controlling the population of initial founders with consequences for downstream infection outcomes.
Nature.com
For whom the bell tolls: psychopathological and neurobiological correlates of a DNA methylation index of time-to-death
Psychopathology is a risk factor for accelerated biological aging and early mortality. We examined associations between broad underlying dimensions of psychopathology (reflecting internalizing and externalizing psychiatric symptoms), PTSD, and age-adjusted GrimAge ("GrimAge residuals"), a DNA methylation biomarker of mortality risk relative to age. We also examined neurobiological correlates of GrimAge residuals, including neurocognitive functioning, blood-based biomarkers (of inflammation, neuropathology, metabolic disease), and cortical thickness. Data from two independent trauma-exposed military cohorts (n"‰="‰647 [62.9% male, Mage"‰="‰52], n"‰="‰434 [90% male, Mage"‰="‰32]) were evaluated using linear regression models to test associations between GrimAge residuals, psychopathology, and health correlates. Externalizing psychopathology significantly predicted GrimAge residuals in both cohorts (ps"‰<"‰0.028). PTSD predicted GrimAge residuals in the younger (p"‰="‰0.001) but not the older cohort. GrimAge residuals were associated with several neurobiological variables available in the younger cohort, including cognitive disinhibition (padj"‰="‰0.021), poorer memory recall (padj"‰="‰0.023), cardiometabolic pathology (padj"‰<"‰0.001), oxidative stress (padj"‰="‰0.003), astrocyte damage (padj"‰="‰0.021), inflammation (C-reactive protein: padj"‰<"‰0.001; IL-6: padj"‰<"‰0.001), and immune functioning (padj"‰<"‰0.001). A subset of inflammatory and neuropathology analytes were available in the older cohort and showed associations with GrimAge residuals (IL-6: padj"‰<"‰0.001; TNF-Î±: padj"‰<"‰0.001). GrimAge residuals were also associated with reduced cortical thickness in right lateral orbitofrontal cortex (padj"‰="‰0.018) and left fusiform gyrus (padj"‰="‰0.030), which are related to emotion regulation and facial recognition, respectively. Psychopathology may be a common risk factor for elevated mortality risk. GrimAge could help identify those at risk for adverse health outcomes and allow for early disease identification and treatment.
