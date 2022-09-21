ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Mega Millions plus Powerball equals half a billion in jackpots

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big money is getting bigger. North Carolinians can play this weekend for two jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games that together top more than half a billion dollars. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $301 million annuity that is worth $160.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at […]
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Conley, GA
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Health
WNCT

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons execution after issues accessing veins

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its attempts to execute Alan Miller after issues accessing the inmate’s veins. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, where the state’s death row is located. Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy