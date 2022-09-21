Read full article on original website
‘I panicked’: Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
An Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam that he said sounded terrifyingly real. But it was all a hoax.
Mega Millions plus Powerball equals half a billion in jackpots
RALEIGH, N.C. — Big money is getting bigger. North Carolinians can play this weekend for two jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games that together top more than half a billion dollars. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $301 million annuity that is worth $160.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at […]
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
Wanted woman arrested in La. for SC murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons execution after issues accessing veins
ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its attempts to execute Alan Miller after issues accessing the inmate’s veins. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, where the state’s death row is located. Miller’s execution by lethal injection had been blocked by a federal court injunction earlier this week, but lawyers for the state successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which provided no written reasons for its decision to allow the execution to move forward.
First day of fall: What's the season's foliage outlook?
Fall in North Carolina is unpredictable. With so many different geographical areas, there's just no way for fall to look the same from east to west.
Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent […]
