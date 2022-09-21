Read full article on original website
Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic...
Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift providing safety in a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had...
KY Dept. of Criminal Justice Class 530 graduates basic training
RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training announced Thursday that 26 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy. “Congratulations to these 24 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic...
Eastern Tennessee church builds home for Muhlenberg Co. tornado victim
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nine months since the deadly December tornadoes devastated many Western Kentucky areas. One Muhlenberg County woman, Brenda Moore, lost her home during the tornadoes. She and her dog were in the home when the tornadoes touched down, and launched them both across their yard.
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
