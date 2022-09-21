ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBKO

Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift providing safety in a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WBKO

KY Dept. of Criminal Justice Class 530 graduates basic training

RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training announced Thursday that 26 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy. “Congratulations to these 24 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

