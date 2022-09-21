ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvD0H_0i4PsTDe00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county.

The remains were found by a person searching for a lost dog, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Authorities believe the remains have been at that location “for an extended period of time,” according to Jason Lesley, a GSCO spokesman.

Coroner Ridgeway said the body will be looked at by forensics in Charleston County to determine the gender. They do not have a lot of information due to the condition.

STAY CONNECTED!
📲 Get breaking news alerts everywhere you are. Download the News 2 app .
📩 Get daily news and sign up for e-alerts delivered to your inbox.
☔ Find your forecast with the Storm Team 2 weather app .

Lesley said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday evening shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting at the Palmilla Apartments. It happened just before 7:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. and suspect know each other, police say. Police are looking for the suspect in this shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeway, SC
live5news.com

Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Human remains found in wooded area of Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they have found human remains in a wooded area of Georgetown County. The sheriff's office said they were discovered off of Kent Road. According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, they were discovered by someone who lost a dog in the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

GCPD: New details about fatal shooting at Taco Bell

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Friday released additional information about a Thursday night shooting that left one teen dead and another person injured. According to GCPD, two victims were shot at the Taco Bell off of Highway 52. After the shooting, the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

One wounded, one dead at Taco Bell shootout

Reports of fired shots at a Goose Creek Taco Bell surfaced late Thursday night, as the bullets reportedly claimed two victims, according to local police. Following an overnight investigation of the fracas at 104 S. Goose Creek Blvd., the Goose Creek PD reported that one of the two wounded parties succumbed to their injuries after being transported to Trident Hospital. Police noted that the other individual was suffering from non life-threatening trauma.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department received national recognition on Thursday.  According to NCPD, Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with The First Responders Award by the National Chapline Association of the United States from the United States Senate.  The award recognizes the chief for his service and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Father dead after son apparently shot him in self defense

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating what they described as an apparent self-defense shooting involving a father and son. According to NCPD, officers were on the scene of an unrelated shooting on South Kenwood at around 5:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy