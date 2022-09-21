ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Quarter Miscues Hurt Lehigh in 29-17 Setback at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. – Lehigh hung tough with defending Ivy League champion Princeton through the first 30 minutes, but the Tigers turned four Mountain Hawk third-quarter miscues into 13 points to break a 10-10 tie on the way to a 29-17 victory Saturday at Princeton Stadium. Princeton forced three turnovers and blocked a punt in the third quarter to key its second straight win, while Lehigh dropped its second straight to fall to 1-3 on the season.
Mountain Hawks Back Home For Weekend Games Versus Merrimack, LIU

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh field hockey team returns to Ulrich Field this weekend to host Merrimack on Saturday and LIU on Sunday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. Last weekend, the Mountain Hawks (3-5) fell to Boston University with...
Lehigh Tops Holy Cross 3-1 For First League Win

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a dominant first-set performance, Lehigh battled through three more sets with Holy Cross Friday night and showed resiliency along the way, picking up a 3-1 victory inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Sophomore Megan Schulte delivered a match-high 18 kills and added 10 digs; while first-year Natalie Luscomb contributed 10 kills with a .345 hitting percentage.
Mountain Hawks Travels to Philadelphia for Saint Joseph's Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following a week-long break, Lehigh will pick up its fall season at the Saint Joseph's Invitational this weekend. The Mountain Hawks will kick off the three-day invitational on Friday on the SJU Tennis Courts at the Maguire Campus and on the Finnesey Courts. Lehigh will compete against...
Lehigh to Travel to West Point for Army Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of a solid weekend of performances at the Lehigh Invitational, the Lehigh women's tennis team will travel to West Point, N.Y. to compete at the Army Invitational this weekend. Competition will begin Friday morning and will wrap up on Sunday afternoon. For the second consecutive...
