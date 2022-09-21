PRINCETON, N.J. – Lehigh hung tough with defending Ivy League champion Princeton through the first 30 minutes, but the Tigers turned four Mountain Hawk third-quarter miscues into 13 points to break a 10-10 tie on the way to a 29-17 victory Saturday at Princeton Stadium. Princeton forced three turnovers and blocked a punt in the third quarter to key its second straight win, while Lehigh dropped its second straight to fall to 1-3 on the season.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO