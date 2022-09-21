Today, we’re talking about golfing for a good cause today! The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association is hosting its annual member golf event on October 3rd, and for the first time, the ‘Clear The Air Foundation’ will be the beneficiary. GDC spoke with Director, Mark Zeigler, and the Board Chair of ‘Clear The Air,’ Danny Madigan, to learn more about the non-profits mission that goes to help community members!

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO