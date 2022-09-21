ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Majority of Colorado voters in favor of wine in grocery stores

In a politically divided nation and state, wine unites Coloradans across the aisle. Majority of Colorado voters in favor of wine in grocery …. Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County …. A nice sunny weekend ahead. Wallet thieves targeting women using shopping carts. Warm and sunny through the...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado's economy doing well, report says

Some circumstances are concerning lawmakers and economists. Aurora activist weighs in on amended McClain autopsy. McClain amended autopsy says ‘likely would have recovered’. RTD train separates during derailment. Outdoor Colorado: Birds of prey. Majority of Colorado voters in favor of wine in grocery …. Sunny, warm weekend ahead. Parents...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

‘Ugnayan’: Philippine-American Society of Colorado

Celebrate the Filipino culture this weekend at “Ugnayan”, a performance of indigenous and colonial cultural dances. The Philippine-American Society of Colorado is hosting “Ugnayan”, which means “unity. Saturday September 24th at 6 p.m. at Gateway High School Auditorium. For more information on tickets, click here.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Insights Thursday: Karma, Luck, and Psychic

Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Conley, GA
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Health
KDVR.com

Outdoor Colorado: Birds of prey

Bald eagles, golden eagles, falcons and other birds of prey. When they get hurt it is usually a death sentence. Unless they are lucky enough to go to the Raptor Education Foundation for a chance at life.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy

DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

‘Clear The Air Foundation’ Talks to GDC About Innovative Initiative

Today, we’re talking about golfing for a good cause today! The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association is hosting its annual member golf event on October 3rd, and for the first time, the ‘Clear The Air Foundation’ will be the beneficiary. GDC spoke with Director, Mark Zeigler, and the Board Chair of ‘Clear The Air,’ Danny Madigan, to learn more about the non-profits mission that goes to help community members!
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Listeria Monocytogenes#Food Poisoning#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Foodborne Illness#Upc#Bell Pepper
KDVR.com

What would happen if the presidential race happened this November?

What would happen if the presidential race happened this November? Carly Moore explains exclusive poll results. What would happen if the presidential race happened …. Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring. Train platform elevator broken for 3 years. Casa Bonita employees get language training. Colorado GOP office vandalized.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy