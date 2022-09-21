ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022

The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

South Bend launches new communal freezer program to combat food deserts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend celebrated a new community freezer program with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Under the initiative, the nonprofit “Cultivate Food Rescue,” will help provide meals at three community centers. The meals will be placed in freezers at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the Charles Black Community Center, and the O’Brien Center.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life

(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Cass and Berrien County candidate meet and greet

Cass and Berrien County voters can meet the candidates for the election coming up in November. The League of Women Voters in both counties are hosting a “Meet and Greet” event. All candidates set to be on the ballot are invited to come. Organizers say that each candidate...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte to be Featured on PBS

(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022

*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Gun found inside student's backpack at Washington High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A school resource officer located a firearm inside a student's backpack at Washington High School Thursday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Around 12:30 p.m., a school resource officer was notified of a physical fight between two students. While investigating the fight, school personnel retrieved a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Near Northwest Neighborhood breaks ground on affordable housing project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Near Northwest Neighborhood broke ground today on an affordable housing project in South Bend. The NNN is partnering with the City of South Bend to build affordable Infill housing. CDFI Friendly South Bend, or Community Development Financial Institutions, are working with IFF, a regional...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained

A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
ELKHART, IN
indiana105.com

I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Path Could Be Laid for Mall

(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

