Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WTHR
Indiana teen only student in the world to ace AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school student accomplished a feat no one else in the world could do this spring. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, was the only student in the world to get every question on the AP Calculus AB exam correct.
KMOV
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana has reportedly done something that no other student has done before. WNDU reports that Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam. While some of the questions were multiple choice...
abc57.com
Kosciusko Salvation Army to limit the types of donations it receives
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- Salvation army in Kosciusko County is limiting the type of donations it takes starting October 1. The donation office in Kosciusko has recently refined their acceptable donation lists due to a shortage in staff and an overabundance of donations that are not usable. “Our ARC and...
WNDU
South Bend launches new communal freezer program to combat food deserts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend celebrated a new community freezer program with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Under the initiative, the nonprofit “Cultivate Food Rescue,” will help provide meals at three community centers. The meals will be placed in freezers at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the Charles Black Community Center, and the O’Brien Center.
WNDU
Violent Free Campaign gives away gas to promote peace in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Free Campaign hosted its second “Pumping for Peace” event. Cars lined up around the block to get 20 dollars of gas put in their car at the Phillips 66 on Western Avenue. The goal is to help the community embrace peace...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life
(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
95.3 MNC
Cass and Berrien County candidate meet and greet
Cass and Berrien County voters can meet the candidates for the election coming up in November. The League of Women Voters in both counties are hosting a “Meet and Greet” event. All candidates set to be on the ballot are invited to come. Organizers say that each candidate...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
WNDU
‘It’s a huge, huge deal’: Family of 7 receives new home through Habitat for Humanity
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A family received the keys to their new home courtesy of Habitat for Humanity in Elkhart County on Thursday. 22-year-old Guadalupe Cortez, and her six younger siblings, received the keys to their new home with friends and family in attendance. Their mother died in 2020 and...
abc57.com
Gun found inside student's backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A school resource officer located a firearm inside a student's backpack at Washington High School Thursday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Around 12:30 p.m., a school resource officer was notified of a physical fight between two students. While investigating the fight, school personnel retrieved a...
WNDU
Near Northwest Neighborhood breaks ground on affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Near Northwest Neighborhood broke ground today on an affordable housing project in South Bend. The NNN is partnering with the City of South Bend to build affordable Infill housing. CDFI Friendly South Bend, or Community Development Financial Institutions, are working with IFF, a regional...
WNDU
Juvenile detained in investigation into gun discharging on South Bend school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street around 4:45 p.m. to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
abc57.com
Single shot fired on South Bend school bus, juvenile detained
A shot was fired on a South Bend school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., South Bend Police were dispatched the 400 block of E. Teri Street in South Bend for reports of shots fired. Police said the shot was fired from inside the...
abc57.com
Volunteer Lawyer Network hosting free eviction sealing clinics in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Volunteer Lawyer Network is hosting two free legal clinics in South Bend on September 27 and October 11. The first of two Eviction Sealing Clinics will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on September 27 at the St. Joseph County Library. During this clinic,...
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
abc57.com
Shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
indiana105.com
I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
