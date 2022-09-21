Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Sheldon man convicted of illegally possessing a firearm was sentenced in Federal Court on Wednesday. 40 year old Clinton Kreykes pled guilty in March to having a gun after he was barred due to previous felony drug and burglary charges. Kreykes was arrested last September when his probation officer conducted a compliance check of his camper in Sibley. The officer initially discovered drug paraphernalia and placed Kreykes under arrest. Further search of the lodging led to the discovery of methamphetamine, prescription pills and a shotgun with ammo.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO