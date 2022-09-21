Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Buena Vista County Supervisors Discuss Funding Options For Colorize Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors spent some time on Tuesday discussions funding options for a building that was originally passed on last month. The former Colorize building just a short distance from the Buena Vista County Courthouse first showed up on the radar...
more1049.com
Spirit Lake Basement Fire
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake Fire Department was dispatched last night. Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News the flames were out by the time they arrived. The fire was discovered when the occupants returned home. The home is owned by Ben and Amy Brandt.
more1049.com
Winter Games 42 Chair and Co-Chair Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Chair and Co-Chair for the 42nd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Michael Meyers, the City Administrator for the City of Okoboji and last year’s Co-Chair, will serve as the Chair in 2023. He first became involved in Winter Games in 2020 when he was elected to be an official cheerleader.
more1049.com
Work On Spencer Hospital’s Emergency Department Project Begins
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Work on Spencer Hospital’s multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion project is officially underway. Hospital CEO Bill Bumgarner told the Board of the Trustees on Thursday the initial work is focused on the east side of the existing campus. Bumgarner says the main piece of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
more1049.com
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
more1049.com
Estherville Chamber and Economic Development to Merge
Estherville, IA (KICD) — When Esthervile Economic Development Director Lyle Hevern retires in February, that office will merge with the Estherville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Lexi Reuter looks forward to doing both jobs. Reuter says there is some natural overlap. Reuter also thanks Hevern and Estherville City Administrator...
more1049.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
more1049.com
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning To Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Spencer on Saturday with hopes of continuing to raise money to help find a cure for the disease that affects millions of Americans. Lauren Livingston is the Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Association. She tells KICD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
more1049.com
Sheldon Man Gets Federal Sentence for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Sheldon man convicted of illegally possessing a firearm was sentenced in Federal Court on Wednesday. 40 year old Clinton Kreykes pled guilty in March to having a gun after he was barred due to previous felony drug and burglary charges. Kreykes was arrested last September when his probation officer conducted a compliance check of his camper in Sibley. The officer initially discovered drug paraphernalia and placed Kreykes under arrest. Further search of the lodging led to the discovery of methamphetamine, prescription pills and a shotgun with ammo.
Comments / 0