KTLA.com
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
McKITTRICK, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The...
‘I don’t see how people can pay that’: Gas prices in the Los Angeles area climbing again
After weeks of decline, gas prices are rising once again around Los Angeles where the average price is $5.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Within the last week, the price of gas has risen 20 cents, a return to the monthslong spike that led to record gas prices this summer.
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
‘Frightening’: Palos Verdes Peninsula fault could produce 7.8 quake, study finds
Beneath the beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula lies a newly discovered danger: a fault zone capable of producing an earthquake 45 times stronger than the devastating 1994 Northridge quake. To be clear, scientists already knew of the existence of the Palos Verdes fault zone, which stretches almost 70 miles...
