ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
King, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ for potential hurricane as Biden postpones visit

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Ian will become a hurricane by the end of Sunday as it moves across the Caribbean towards western Cuba. By mid-week, the agency expects it will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.On Saturday, President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state, authorising the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance.The president has also postponed a trip to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus King

Comments / 0

Community Policy